Pro Supply Outlet Recalls Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement (Recall Alert)

The products contain sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word “poison” for poisonous chemicals.
About 2,600
Pro Supply Outlet toll-free at 855-248-9059 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at PSO5000@ctiinc.biz, or online at www.prosupplyrecall.com and click on Recall Notice for more information.
This recall involves Pro Supply Outlet sodium and potassium hydroxide products sold in two-pound rigid white plastic jars with continuous thread caps. The front of the label bears the PSO logo, the product name, SKU 7023 and UPC 7834500453 for the sodium hydroxide and SKU 7132 and UPC 7834500462 for the potassium hydroxide.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Pro Supply Outlet for a free replacement child-resistant cap and label to put on the product. Pro Supply Outlet is contacting all purchasers directly.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Amazon.com, eBay.com, Etsy.com and prosupplyoutlet.com from January 2018 through March 2021 for about $15.
Chemical Technologies International Inc., dba Pro Supply Outlet, of Rancho Cordova, Calif.
