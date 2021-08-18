  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Primark Recalls Scent Stamper Pens Due To Elevated Levels Of Benzyl Alcohol Risk Of

Primark Recalls Scent Stamper Pens Due to Elevated Levels of Benzyl Alcohol; Risk of Skin Irritation

Name of product:
8-Pack Scent Stamper Pens
Hazard:

The purple Scent Stamper Pen has elevated levels of benzyl alcohol, posing a risk of skin irritation.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 18, 2021
Units:

About 9,500

Consumer Contact:

Primark US collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, then “Recall” in the middle of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 8-pack Scent Stamper Pens. “PRIMARK”  and the product number “9799701” appear on a label on the back of the product packaging. The Pens come in 8 different colors, with decorative decals, such as heart, stars, and paw prints, printed on the pens.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Stamper Pens and return them to a Primark store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Primark US stores located in the northeast region, Florida, and Chicago from January 2019 through May 2021 for about $2.

Importer(s):

Primark US Corp., of Boston, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-185
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Primark Recalls Scent Stamper Pens Due to Elevated Levels of Benzyl Alcohol; Risk of Skin Irritation
Hallmark Recalls Teethers Due to Choking Hazard
Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard
Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Tkala Fashion; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com
Walgreens Recalls Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets Due to Choking Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise