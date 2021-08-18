Primark Recalls Scent Stamper Pens Due to Elevated Levels of Benzyl Alcohol; Risk of Skin Irritation

The purple Scent Stamper Pen has elevated levels of benzyl alcohol, posing a risk of skin irritation.
About 9,500
Primark US collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, then “Recall” in the middle of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 8-pack Scent Stamper Pens. “PRIMARK” and the product number “9799701” appear on a label on the back of the product packaging. The Pens come in 8 different colors, with decorative decals, such as heart, stars, and paw prints, printed on the pens.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Stamper Pens and return them to a Primark store for a full refund.
None reported
Primark US stores located in the northeast region, Florida, and Chicago from January 2019 through May 2021 for about $2.
Primark US Corp., of Boston, Mass.
