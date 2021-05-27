  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Pool And Patio Umbrellas Recalled Due To Injury Hazard Recall Alert

Pool and Patio Umbrellas Recalled Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Umbrosa umbrellas equipped with the Umbrosa Evolution Arm/Holder
Hazard:

The umbrella arm can break at the elbow while in use, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 27, 2021
Units:

About 250 (200 of the pool and patio umbrellas were previously recalled on October 25, 2018.)

Consumer Contact:

Umbrosa at 800-522-0328 any time or email recall@umbrosa.be for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Umbrosa Evolution Umbrellas with the Evolution flexible arm/holder.  The recalled umbrellas were sold in a variety of colors.  “Umbrosa” is printed on the arm/holder.  This recall also includes umbrellas, originally recalled in October 2018, and the replacement arm/holder parts that were provided as part of that recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled umbrellas and contact Umbrosa to receive a free replacement arm/holder.  Umbrosa is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Umbrosa has received five reports of the umbrellas breaking at the elbow.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

ShadeScapes showroom in Hotchkiss, Colorado, and through ShadeScapes dealers and other design professionals and resellers nationwide from July 2018 through February 2020 for between $1,800 and $7,600.

Manufacturer(s):

Umbrosa NV, of Belgium

Manufactured In:
Belgium
Recall number:
21-751
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Signature Hardware Recalls Towel Grab Bars Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
TJX Recalls Outdoor Wooden Folding Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra
Global Home Imports Recalls Platform Bed Frames Due to Serious Injury Hazard
HOFISH Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com
Melaleuca Recalls Three-Wick Revive Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise