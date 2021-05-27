Pool and Patio Umbrellas Recalled Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The umbrella arm can break at the elbow while in use, posing an injury hazard.
About 250 (200 of the pool and patio umbrellas were previously recalled on October 25, 2018.)
Umbrosa at 800-522-0328 any time or email recall@umbrosa.be for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Umbrosa Evolution Umbrellas with the Evolution flexible arm/holder. The recalled umbrellas were sold in a variety of colors. “Umbrosa” is printed on the arm/holder. This recall also includes umbrellas, originally recalled in October 2018, and the replacement arm/holder parts that were provided as part of that recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled umbrellas and contact Umbrosa to receive a free replacement arm/holder. Umbrosa is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Umbrosa has received five reports of the umbrellas breaking at the elbow. No injuries have been reported.
ShadeScapes showroom in Hotchkiss, Colorado, and through ShadeScapes dealers and other design professionals and resellers nationwide from July 2018 through February 2020 for between $1,800 and $7,600.
Umbrosa NV, of Belgium
