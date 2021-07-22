Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

A raised edge on the machined surface of the turbocharger castings can result in an oil leak, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,700 (In addition, 90 units were sold in Canada) (Some of these vehicles were previously recalled in May 2021).
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check your vehicle identification number “VIN,” or go to the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls or online at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls/off-road/.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2021 RZR Pro XP and RZR Pro XP 4 ROVs. The vehicles were sold in the following colors: Black, blue, gray, red, sand, silver, titanium and white. The vehicles have two or four seats. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicle. A limited number of the turbocharger assemblies were sold as service parts. Part number 3023738 appears on a rectangular area on the passenger side of the turbocharger.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.
None reported
Polaris dealers nationwide from November 2020 through June 2021 for between $23,000 and $34,000.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
