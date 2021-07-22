  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Polaris Recalls Rzr Recreational Off Road Vehicles Due To Fire Hazard Recall Alert July2021

Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2021 RZR Pro XP and RZR Pro XP 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

A raised edge on the machined surface of the turbocharger castings can result in an oil leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 22, 2021
Units:

About 1,700 (In addition, 90 units were sold in Canada) (Some of these vehicles were previously recalled in May 2021).

Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check your vehicle identification number “VIN,” or go to the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls or online at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls/off-road/.  

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2021 RZR Pro XP and RZR Pro XP 4 ROVs. The vehicles were sold in the following colors: Black, blue, gray, red, sand, silver, titanium and white.  The vehicles have two or four seats.  POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicle. A limited number of the turbocharger assemblies were sold as service parts. Part number 3023738 appears on a rectangular area on the passenger side of the turbocharger.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.  Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from November 2020 through June 2021 for between $23,000 and $34,000.

Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
21-766
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
BRP Recalls Side-by-Side Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Ozone 500 Girls’ and Boys’ Elevate 24-Inch Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
CamelBak Recalls Caps Sold with Podium and Peak Fitness Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise