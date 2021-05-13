  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Polaris Recalls Rzr Recreational Off Road Vehicles Due To Fire Hazard Recall Alert

Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2021 RZR PRO XP and RZR PRO XP 4 (ROVs)
Hazard:

The vehicles were manufactured without copper seal washers on the turbocharger’s oil supply line, which can result in an oil leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 13, 2021
Units:

About 32

Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls,” or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check your vehicle identification number “VIN,” or go to “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls or online at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls/off-road/

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2021 RZR PRO XP and RZR PRO XP 4 off-road vehicles.  The vehicles were sold in the following colors:  Black, gray, red, sand, titanium, and white.  The vehicles have two or four seats.  POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.  Polaris notified all dealers and contacted registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a leak in the oil supply line.  No fires, injuries, or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from November 2020 through March2021 for between $22,700 and $32,300.

Importer(s):

Polaris Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
21-744
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
CFMOTO Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Peloton Recalls Tread Treadmills Due to Risk of Injury
Peloton Recalls Tread+ Treadmills After One Child Died and More than 70 Incidents Reported
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise