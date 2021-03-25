  1. Home
Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and ProXD, Gravely and Bobcat Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2020-2021 RANGER 1000 and RANGER CREW 1000, Model Year 2020 ProXD 2000G and 4000G, Model Year 2020-2021 Ariens/Gravely JSV3200, JSV3400, and JSV6400, Model Year 2020 Bobcat UV34 4x4 GAS and UV34 XL GAS, and Model Year 2021 Bobcat UV34 4x4 GAS
Hazard:

The drive belt can break during operation and damage the inner clutch cover assembly and fuel line, which can result in a fuel leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 25, 2021
Units:

About 41,500 (In addition, 1,475 units were sold in Canada) (some of the Model Year 2020-2021 RANGER 1000 and RANGER CREW 1000 and Model Year 2020 ProXD 2000G and ProXD 4000G units were previously recalled and some of the Model Year 2020 RANGER 1000 units were previously recalled for different hazards).

Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check your vehicle identification number “VIN” or go to the “Product Safety Recalls” page at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls/off-road/ to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2020-2021 RANGER 1000 and RANGER CREW 1000, Model Year 2020 ProXD 2000G and 4000G, Model Year 2020-2021 Ariens/Gravely JSV3200, JSV3400, and JSV6400, Model Year 2020 Bobcat UV34 4x4 GAS and UV34 XL GAS, and Model Year 2021 Bobcat UV34 4x4 GAS off-road vehicles.  The vehicles were sold in the following colors:  Black, tan, red, titanium, green, camo, blue, gray and white.  The RANGER vehicles have three or six seats, and the ProXD, Ariens/Gravely, and Bobcat vehicles have two or four seats.  The RANGER and ProXD vehicles have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille.  The Ariens/Gravely vehicles have “Gravely” stamped on the front grille, and the Bobcat vehicles have the Bobcat logo on the front grille.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris, Ariens, or Bobcat dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair, if needed.  Polaris, Ariens, and Bobcat are notifying all dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of drive belt failure resulting in a damaged fuel line, including two reports of fire, neither of which involved property damage other than to the vehicle.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris, Ariens, and Bobcat dealers nationwide from September 2018 through December 2020 for between $13,000 and $18,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Bobcat Company, of West Fargo, N.D. (Bobcat vehicles only) and AriensCo, of Brillion, Wis. (Ariens/Gravely vehicles only)

Manufactured In:
United States and Mexico
Recall number:
21-732
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
