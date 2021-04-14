  1. Home
Playgro Recalls Infant Activity Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Clip Clop Infant Activity Rattles
Hazard:

The abacus ring on the horses back can dislodge and release the small beads, posing a choking hazard to small children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 14, 2021
Units:

About 18,000

Consumer Contact:

Playgro toll-free at 855-775-2947 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customercare@playgro.com , or online at https://us.playgro.com/ and click on the Safety Recall link located at the top of the page or https://form.jotform.com/vgadmin/PlaygroRecall to register on-line for a free replacement or for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Playgro’s Clip Clop activity rattles.  The horse-shaped, plush, stuffed rattle is blue and has four legs, two of which are rattles and one has a mirror.  The horse comes with an abacus bar and three beads attached to its back.  Clip Clop is written on a green name tag on the side of the horse.  The Playgro logo appears on the front of a sewn-in seam label and batch code number 010053 or 010082 is printed on the back of the label.  UPC code 9321104011459 is located on the product packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from children, stop using them and contact Playgro for a free replacement, including shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $5.

Importer(s):

Playgro USA LLC, of Whittier Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-112
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise