Playgro Recalls Infant Activity Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

The abacus ring on the horses back can dislodge and release the small beads, posing a choking hazard to small children.
About 18,000
Playgro toll-free at 855-775-2947 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customercare@playgro.com , or online at https://us.playgro.com/ and click on the Safety Recall link located at the top of the page or https://form.jotform.com/vgadmin/PlaygroRecall to register on-line for a free replacement or for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Playgro’s Clip Clop activity rattles. The horse-shaped, plush, stuffed rattle is blue and has four legs, two of which are rattles and one has a mirror. The horse comes with an abacus bar and three beads attached to its back. Clip Clop is written on a green name tag on the side of the horse. The Playgro logo appears on the front of a sewn-in seam label and batch code number 010053 or 010082 is printed on the back of the label. UPC code 9321104011459 is located on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from children, stop using them and contact Playgro for a free replacement, including shipping.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $5.
Playgro USA LLC, of Whittier Calif.
