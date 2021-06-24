  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Plant Guru Recalls Wintergreen Birch And Blends Of Essential Oils Due To Failure To

Plant Guru Recalls Wintergreen, Birch and Blends of Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Wintergreen Essential Oil, Birch Essential Oil, Headache Relief Essential Oil Blend, Headache Relief Roll-On Essential Oil Blend, and Deep Muscle Essential Oil Blend
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
June 24, 2021
Units:

About 25,600

Consumer Contact:

Plant Guru toll-free at 877-788-0530 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email info@theplantguru.com, or online at www.theplantguru.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Plant Guru Wintergreen and Birch essential oils, and essential oil blends Headache Relief and Deep Muscle in amber glass bottles with continuous thread caps available in sizes 2 oz., 4 oz., 5 mL, 10 mL, and 30 mL. The Headache Relief Roll-On is in a 10 mL blue bottle with a continuous thread closure and roller ball. The Plant Guru logo, the product name, “100% Pure Essential Oil,” and the volume are displayed on the front label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled essential oils, store the products in a safe location out of reach of children, and contact Plant Guru for a full refund for the roll-on products and a free child-resistant replacement cap for the bottles. All known purchasers are being contacted directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:

ThePlantGuru.com, Amazon.com and eBay.com from March 2018 through February 2021 for the wintergreen and birch essential oils, and from March 2018 through March 2021 for the essential oil blends, for between $6 and $20.

Manufacturer(s):

Plant Guru, of Plainfield, N.J.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-755
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

La Paloma Recalls Girls’ Nightgowns Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Blue Star Trading Recalls Children’s Fishing Toy Games Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Fisher-Price Recalls 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers After Four Infant Deaths; 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders Also Recalled
Williams Advanced Materials & Chemicals Recalls Three Chemical Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Ergobaby Recalls METROUS Strollers Due to Choking Hazard
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise