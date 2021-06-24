Plant Guru Recalls Wintergreen, Birch and Blends of Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Plant Guru toll-free at 877-788-0530 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email info@theplantguru.com, or online at www.theplantguru.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Plant Guru Wintergreen and Birch essential oils, and essential oil blends Headache Relief and Deep Muscle in amber glass bottles with continuous thread caps available in sizes 2 oz., 4 oz., 5 mL, 10 mL, and 30 mL. The Headache Relief Roll-On is in a 10 mL blue bottle with a continuous thread closure and roller ball. The Plant Guru logo, the product name, “100% Pure Essential Oil,” and the volume are displayed on the front label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled essential oils, store the products in a safe location out of reach of children, and contact Plant Guru for a full refund for the roll-on products and a free child-resistant replacement cap for the bottles. All known purchasers are being contacted directly.
None reported
ThePlantGuru.com, Amazon.com and eBay.com from March 2018 through February 2021 for the wintergreen and birch essential oils, and from March 2018 through March 2021 for the essential oil blends, for between $6 and $20.
Plant Guru, of Plainfield, N.J.
