Parker Squared Recalls Shepherd Boy Plush Toys with Wire Shepherd’s Staff Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Shepherd Boy Plush toys with wire staff
Hazard:

The metal wire in the shepherd’s staff can become exposed, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 18, 2021
Units:

About 3,000 (In addition, about 10 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

The Shepherd’s Treasure toll-free at 844-310-2229 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@theshepherdstreasure.com, or online at TheShepherdsTreasure.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Shepherd Boy plush toy that holds a shepherd’s staff.  The toy measures 12 inches tall.  The staff is wrapped in fabric.  The shepherd boy toy is clothed in white with a red vest, a green sash and has sandals, a sewn on face and orange yarn hair.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately discard the toy’s wire staff and contact The Shepherd’s Treasure for a full refund of the value of the Shepherd Boy Plush Toy in the form of a gift certificate.  Consumers can continue to use the plush toy without the shepherd’s staff.  The Shepherd’s Treasure is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of the shepherd’s staff fabric unwrapping and exposing the metal wire with one report of a sharp edge.  No injuries have been reported.  

Sold At:

Online at TheShepherdsTreasure.com and on Amazon.com from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $16.

Importer(s):

Parker Squared Inc., of Dallas, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-728
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
