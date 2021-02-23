  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Northern Tool And Equipment Recalls Powerhorse Portable Generators Due To Shock Hazard

Northern Tool & Equipment Recalls Powerhorse Portable Generators Due to Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Northern Tool & Equipment Powerhorse 13000ES Portable Generators
Hazard:

 The portable generators have a wiring error which can result in an electrical shock to users.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 24, 2021
Units:

About 3,640

Consumer Contact:

Powerhorse Product Support toll-free at 866-443-2576 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.northerntool.com and click on “Recall Products” for more information or https://www.northerntool.com/shop/tools/help_product-recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Northern Tool & Equipment Powerhorse 13000ES Portable Generator Model #799215.  The gasoline generator is blue with white Powerhorse logos, a black frame and two wheels.  Powerhorse 13000ES is printed in white on the top front.  Serial numbers for the recalled generators are listed in the chart below.  The serial number is located on the lower left of the frame.

Model Number

Model Description

Serial Number Range

799215

Powerhorse 13,000-Watt Generator

2016 Units: 205160001 – 211160248

2017 Units: 210170001 – 211170248

2018 Units: 206180001 – 211180124

2019 Units: 208190001 – 211190124

2020 Units: 203020001 – 208200124

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact Northern Tool & Equipment to schedule a free repair by an authorized dealer.

Incidents/Injuries:

NTE has received one report of an incorrect wiring connection.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Northern Tool & Equipment stores nationwide and online at www.northerntool.com from July 2016 through September 2020 for about $1,850.

Importer(s):

Northern Tool & Equipment Company Inc., of Burnsville, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-086
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Northern Tool & Equipment Recalls Powerhorse Portable Generators Due to Shock Hazard
Enerco Group Recalls DeWALT Cordless Kerosene Heaters Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazards
Victory Innovations Recalls Electrostatic Sprayers with Lithium-ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards
King of Fans Recalls Hampton Bay Mara Ceiling Fans Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot
Spirit Halloween Recalls Children’s Flashlights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise