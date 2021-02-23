Northern Tool & Equipment Recalls Powerhorse Portable Generators Due to Shock Hazard

The portable generators have a wiring error which can result in an electrical shock to users.
About 3,640
Powerhorse Product Support toll-free at 866-443-2576 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.northerntool.com and click on “Recall Products” for more information or https://www.northerntool.com/shop/tools/help_product-recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves Northern Tool & Equipment Powerhorse 13000ES Portable Generator Model #799215. The gasoline generator is blue with white Powerhorse logos, a black frame and two wheels. Powerhorse 13000ES is printed in white on the top front. Serial numbers for the recalled generators are listed in the chart below. The serial number is located on the lower left of the frame.
|
Model Number
|
Model Description
|
Serial Number Range
|
799215
|
Powerhorse 13,000-Watt Generator
|
2016 Units: 205160001 – 211160248
2017 Units: 210170001 – 211170248
2018 Units: 206180001 – 211180124
2019 Units: 208190001 – 211190124
2020 Units: 203020001 – 208200124
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact Northern Tool & Equipment to schedule a free repair by an authorized dealer.
NTE has received one report of an incorrect wiring connection. No injuries have been reported.
Northern Tool & Equipment stores nationwide and online at www.northerntool.com from July 2016 through September 2020 for about $1,850.
Northern Tool & Equipment Company Inc., of Burnsville, Minn.
