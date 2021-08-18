Nordstrom Recalls Children’s Socks Due to Choking Hazard

The sock’s pom pom can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 370
Nordstrom at 800-804-0806 anytime and any day, email at contact@nordstrom.com or online at www.nordstrom.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Nordstrom’s Tucker & Tate-branded socks. The anklet socks were sold in children’s sizes 5 to 7 and in a pack of three pairs of socks containing one gray pair, one white and blue pair and one white and red pair. The socks have a pom pom attached to the ankle. UPC code 439113514195 can be found on the product packaging.
Customers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s socks and contact Nordstrom to receive a full refund.
None reported
Nordstrom stores nationwide from May 2021 through June 2021 for about $12.
SABG/Division of GCE International, of Winston-Salem, N.C.
Nordstrom Inc., of Seattle, Wash.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800