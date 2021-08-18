  1. Home
Nordstrom Recalls Children’s Socks Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Tucker & Tate children’s socks
Hazard:

The sock’s pom pom can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 18, 2021
Units:

About 370

Consumer Contact:

Nordstrom at 800-804-0806 anytime and any day, email at contact@nordstrom.com or online at www.nordstrom.com and click on Product Recalls for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Nordstrom’s Tucker & Tate-branded socks. The anklet socks were sold in children’s sizes 5 to 7 and in a pack of three pairs of socks containing one gray pair, one white and blue pair and one white and red pair. The socks have a pom pom attached to the ankle. UPC code 439113514195 can be found on the product packaging. 

 
Remedy:

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s socks and contact Nordstrom to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Nordstrom stores nationwide from May 2021 through June 2021 for about $12.

Importer(s):

SABG/Division of GCE International, of Winston-Salem, N.C.

Manufactured In:
China
Retailer:

Nordstrom Inc., of Seattle, Wash.

Recall number:
21-187
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
