Noble House Home Furnishings Recalls Chests, Cabinets and Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves four different furniture products.

The product identified as HM #55429.00MAH, was sold as “Luna Acacia Wood Four Drawer Chest” and also as “Glendora Brown Mahogany Wood Four Drawer Storage Dresser,” and is a 4-drawer storage unit in brown mahogany wood. The UPC numbers for this product were printed on the outer carton: 843675139572, 849114914472, 637162150023, 840006732310, 537162699089, 637162818602, 637162323526, and 637162678329.

The product identified as HM #66755.00, was sold as “Paulus Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 1 Drawer” and also as “Gladys Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 1 Drawer,” and is a single drawer storage unit with 2 open storage cubbies above the drawer. It is white with beech wood legs. The UPC numbers for this product were printed on the outer carton: 194798001841, 194776004307, 194884044770, and 194188052972.

The product identified as HM #66756.00, was sold as “Pavona Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 2 Drawers,” and is a 2-drawer storage unit with 2 open storage cubbies above the drawers. It is white with beech wood legs. The UPC numbers for this product were printed on the outer carton: 194798001848, 194776005314, 194884004787, and 194188053023.

The product identified as HM #66760.00WALNWHT, was sold as “Penrod Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 2 Drawers, Walnut and White” and also as “Mavis Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 2 Drawers, Walnut and White,” and is a 2 drawer storage unit with 2 open storage space cubbies above. The UPC numbers for this product were printed on the outer carton: 194798001896, 194776004352, 194884004824, and 194188049736.