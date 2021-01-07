Noble House Home Furnishings Recalls Chests, Cabinets and Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

The recalled chests, cabinets and dressers are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-19).
About 780
Noble House Home Furnishings toll-free at 888-600-6376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email SafetyRecall2020@noblehousefurniture.com, or online at www.noblehousefurniture.com and click on the Safety Recall link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves four different furniture products.
The product identified as HM #55429.00MAH, was sold as “Luna Acacia Wood Four Drawer Chest” and also as “Glendora Brown Mahogany Wood Four Drawer Storage Dresser,” and is a 4-drawer storage unit in brown mahogany wood. The UPC numbers for this product were printed on the outer carton: 843675139572, 849114914472, 637162150023, 840006732310, 537162699089, 637162818602, 637162323526, and 637162678329.
The product identified as HM #66755.00, was sold as “Paulus Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 1 Drawer” and also as “Gladys Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 1 Drawer,” and is a single drawer storage unit with 2 open storage cubbies above the drawer. It is white with beech wood legs. The UPC numbers for this product were printed on the outer carton: 194798001841, 194776004307, 194884044770, and 194188052972.
The product identified as HM #66756.00, was sold as “Pavona Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 2 Drawers,” and is a 2-drawer storage unit with 2 open storage cubbies above the drawers. It is white with beech wood legs. The UPC numbers for this product were printed on the outer carton: 194798001848, 194776005314, 194884004787, and 194188053023.
The product identified as HM #66760.00WALNWHT, was sold as “Penrod Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 2 Drawers, Walnut and White” and also as “Mavis Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 2 Drawers, Walnut and White,” and is a 2 drawer storage unit with 2 open storage space cubbies above. The UPC numbers for this product were printed on the outer carton: 194798001896, 194776004352, 194884004824, and 194188049736.
Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest, cabinet or dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and keep it away from children. Contact Noble House Home Furnishings for instructions to receive a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, eBay.com, Hayneedle.com, HomeDepot.com, Houzz.com, Target.com , Overstock.com, Walmart.com , Laurel & Pine (laurelandpinehome.com), GDF Studio (gdfstudio.com), and Noblehousefurniture.com.
HM #55429.00MAH was sold from March 2015 through April 2020 for between $127 and $250.
HM #66755.00 was sold from January 2020 through July 2020 for between $50 and $88.
HM #66756.00 was sold from April 2020 through June 2020 for between $58 and $98.
HM #66760.00WALNWHT was sold from February 2020 through June 2020 for between $56 and $111.
Noble House Home Furnishings LLC, of Chatsworth, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800