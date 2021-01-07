  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Noble House Home Furnishings Recalls Chests Cabinets And Dressers Due To Tip Over And

Noble House Home Furnishings Recalls Chests, Cabinets and Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Chests, cabinets and dressers
Hazard:

The recalled chests, cabinets and dressers are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.  The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-19).

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 7, 2021
Units:

About 780

Consumer Contact:

Noble House Home Furnishings toll-free at 888-600-6376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email SafetyRecall2020@noblehousefurniture.com, or online at www.noblehousefurniture.com and click on the Safety Recall link for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves four different furniture products.

The product identified as HM #55429.00MAH, was sold as “Luna Acacia Wood Four Drawer Chest” and also as “Glendora Brown Mahogany Wood Four Drawer Storage Dresser,” and is a 4-drawer storage unit in brown mahogany wood.  The UPC numbers for this product were printed on the outer carton:  843675139572, 849114914472, 637162150023, 840006732310, 537162699089, 637162818602, 637162323526, and 637162678329.

The product identified as HM #66755.00, was sold as “Paulus Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 1 Drawer” and also as “Gladys Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 1 Drawer,” and is a single drawer storage unit with 2 open storage cubbies above the drawer.  It is white with beech wood legs.  The UPC numbers for this product were printed on the outer carton:  194798001841, 194776004307, 194884044770, and 194188052972.

The product identified as HM #66756.00, was sold as “Pavona Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 2 Drawers,” and is a 2-drawer storage unit with 2 open storage cubbies above the drawers.  It is white with beech wood legs.  The UPC numbers for this product were printed on the outer carton:  194798001848, 194776005314, 194884004787, and 194188053023.

The product identified as HM #66760.00WALNWHT, was sold as “Penrod Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 2 Drawers, Walnut and White” and also as “Mavis Mid-Century Modern Cabinet with 2 Shelves and 2 Drawers, Walnut and White,” and is a 2 drawer storage unit with 2 open storage space cubbies above.  The UPC numbers for this product were printed on the outer carton:  194798001896, 194776004352, 194884004824, and 194188049736.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest, cabinet or dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and keep it away from children.  Contact Noble House Home Furnishings for instructions to receive a full refund.  The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, eBay.com, Hayneedle.com, HomeDepot.com, Houzz.com, Target.com , Overstock.com, Walmart.com , Laurel & Pine (laurelandpinehome.com), GDF Studio (gdfstudio.com), and Noblehousefurniture.com.

HM #55429.00MAH was sold from March 2015 through April 2020 for between $127 and $250.

HM #66755.00 was sold from January 2020 through July 2020 for between $50 and $88.

HM #66756.00 was sold from April 2020 through June 2020 for between $58 and $98.

HM #66760.00WALNWHT was sold from February 2020 through June 2020 for between $56 and $111.

Importer(s):

Noble House Home Furnishings LLC, of Chatsworth, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
21-718
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Urban Outfitters Recalls Taper Candle Holders Due to Fire Hazard
Homfa Cabinets Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Made by Shenzhen Luosi Ge Trading Co. (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Scentsy Recalls Electrical Oil Warmers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
L G Sourcing Recalls to Repair Electric Fireplaces Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores
ADCO Recalls Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Dollar Tree
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise