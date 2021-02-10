  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Nautilus Recalls Bowflex Selecttech Barbells Due To Impact Injury Hazard

Nautilus Recalls Bowflex SelectTech Barbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Bowflex SelectTech™ 2080 Barbells with Curl Bar
Hazard:

A weight plate can fall from the end of the barbell, posing an impact injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 10, 2021
Units:

About 3,700

Consumer Contact:

Nautilus at 800-243-7091 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.NautilusInc.com and click on Safety Notices for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar.  The product consists of two metal bars, one straight and one curled, which are used one at a time.  The bar is inserted into a base, and the user selects the number of weight plates needed to reach the desired weight by turning an adjustment knob.  The barbells are black with a red Bowflex logo on the weight selector dial.  The storage tray is marked with the name “Bowflex” and the Bowflex logo in the center. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled barbells and contact Nautilus to receive a free kit with replacement straight and curl bars.  Nautilus will ship a kit to customers who purchased the barbells directly from Nautilus. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Nautilus has received one report of a weight plate falling off the end of a barbell, causing property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Play It Again Sports and online at www.Bowflex.com and www.Amazon.com from June 2020 through July 2020 for about $550.

Importer(s):

Nautilus Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-075
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Rep Fitness Recalls Strap Safety Brackets Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Nautilus Recalls Bowflex SelectTech Barbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard
Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Ozone 500 Density Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Camp Chef Recalls Portable Gas Stoves Due to Fire Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise