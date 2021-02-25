  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Mtig Productions Recalls Desensua Wintergreen Birch And Pain Soother Essential Oils Due

MTIG Productions Recalls deSensua Wintergreen, Birch and Pain Soother Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
deSensua Wintergreen, Birch and Pain Soother Essential Oils
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 25, 2021
Units:

About 1,000

Consumer Contact:

MTIG Productions at 800-717-1969 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at hello@desensua.com or online at www.desensua.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 1/2 fl. oz (15 mL) amber glass bottles with black caps of deSensua Wintergreen Essential Oil, Birch Essential Oil and Pain Soother Essential Oil.  The black, gold and blue labels on each bottle displays the deSensua logo, product name and the volume amount of the bottle.  The Wintergreen Essential Oil has UPC code 760921403266, the Birch Essential Oil has UPC code 760921403129 and the Pain Soother Essential Oil has UPC code 760921403051 printed on the back of the label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact MTIG Productions for a full refund.  All known purchasers are being contacted directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com and deSensua.com from December 2014 through January 2020 for between $13 and $40.

Manufacturer(s):

MTIG Productions LLC, dba deSensua, of Buffalo, Wyo.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-723
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

MTIG Productions Recalls deSensua Wintergreen, Birch and Pain Soother Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)
Scalpa Recalls Scalpa Numb Maximum Strength Topical Anesthetic Cream Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
GSK Consumer Health Recalls Five Excedrin Brands Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
YETI Recalls Rambler Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lid Due to Injury and Burn Hazards
Rocky Mountain Oils Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil and Oil Blends Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise