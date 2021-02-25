MTIG Productions Recalls deSensua Wintergreen, Birch and Pain Soother Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
MTIG Productions at 800-717-1969 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at hello@desensua.com or online at www.desensua.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 1/2 fl. oz (15 mL) amber glass bottles with black caps of deSensua Wintergreen Essential Oil, Birch Essential Oil and Pain Soother Essential Oil. The black, gold and blue labels on each bottle displays the deSensua logo, product name and the volume amount of the bottle. The Wintergreen Essential Oil has UPC code 760921403266, the Birch Essential Oil has UPC code 760921403129 and the Pain Soother Essential Oil has UPC code 760921403051 printed on the back of the label.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact MTIG Productions for a full refund. All known purchasers are being contacted directly.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Online at Amazon.com and deSensua.com from December 2014 through January 2020 for between $13 and $40.
MTIG Productions LLC, dba deSensua, of Buffalo, Wyo.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
