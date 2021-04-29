Modernist Pantry Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling (Recall Alert)

The products contain sodium hydroxide, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the products violate the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word “poison” and other mandatory information on the packaging.
About 330
Modernist Pantry toll-free at 888-578-3932 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email service@modernistpantry.com, or online at www.modernistpantry.com and click on Safety Alert at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Modernist Pantry Kitchen Alchemy bags of sodium hydroxide. The product was sold in 50 grams and 400 grams black and orange resealable bags and marketed for food preparation use. The Modernist Pantry logo and a female cook appear on the front of the bag. Kitchen Alchemy, Sodium Hydroxide, pH Buffering and the product weight are printed on the label.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of sight and reach of children. Contact Modernist Pantry for a free replacement child resistant packaging and label. All known purchasers are being contacted directly.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Online at ModernistPantry.com and Amazon.com from April 2019 through February 2021 for between $8 and $26.
Modernist Pantry LLC, of Eliot, Maine
