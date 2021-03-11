Melaleuca Recalls Three-Wick Revive Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 38,000
Melaleuca at 800-742-8094 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.Melaleuca.com/candle-recall or www.Melaleuca.com and click on Safety Notice at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Revive Three Wick Soy Candles in Winter Cedar and Warm Spiced Latte scents. The candles come in glass containers with metal lids. “Revive” and the scent type are printed on a label on the front of the container. SKU 1010030041 (for the winter cedar-scented candle) or 1010030040 (for the warm spiced latte-scented candle) is printed on the purchase receipt.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles, carefully cut all three wicks as short as possible to prevent the candles from being used and discard the product. Melaleuca has contacted all known purchasers directly about the recall and refund.
Melaleuca has received 17 reports of high flames, including 14 reports of the wax catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Melaleuca stores, catalog and website from November through December 2020 for between $23 and $33.
EAP Innovations, of Mt. Pleasant, Pa.
Vox Marketing Group, LLC, of Provo, Utah
Melaleuca Inc., of Idaho Falls, Idaho
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800