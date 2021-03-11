  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Melaleuca Recalls Three Wick Revive Candles Due To Fire And Burn Hazards Recall Alert

Melaleuca Recalls Three-Wick Revive Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Revive Three Wick Soy Candles
Hazard:

The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 11, 2021
Units:

About 38,000

Consumer Contact:

Melaleuca at 800-742-8094 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.Melaleuca.com/candle-recall or www.Melaleuca.com and click on Safety Notice at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Revive Three Wick Soy Candles in Winter Cedar and Warm Spiced Latte scents.  The candles come in glass containers with metal lids.  “Revive” and the scent type are printed on a label on the front of the container.  SKU 1010030041 (for the winter cedar-scented candle) or 1010030040 (for the warm spiced latte-scented candle) is printed on the purchase receipt. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles, carefully cut all three wicks as short as possible to prevent the candles from being used and discard the product.  Melaleuca has contacted all known purchasers directly about the recall and refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Melaleuca has received 17 reports of high flames, including 14 reports of the wax catching fire.  No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:

Melaleuca stores, catalog and website from November through December 2020 for between $23 and $33.

Manufacturer(s):

EAP Innovations, of Mt. Pleasant, Pa.

Distributor(s):

Vox Marketing Group, LLC, of Provo, Utah

Manufactured In:
United States
Retailer:

Melaleuca Inc., of Idaho Falls, Idaho

Recall number:
21-726
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Lifetime Products Recalls 6-Foot Seminar Tables Due to Injury Risk
Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Jennings Counter and Bar Stools Due to Fall Hazard
Casa Kids Recalls for Repair Cabina Bunk Beds Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Home Depot Recalls Wood Windsor Dining Chair Sets Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Urban Outfitters Recalls Margo Taper Candle Holders Due to Fire Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise