Marin Mountain Bikes Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Crash Hazards

The bottom bracket can break during use, causing the user to lose control, posing fall and crash hazards.
About 2,100 (In addition, 875 were sold in Canada)
Marin Bikes at 800-222-7557 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.marinbikes.com and click on “Recalls/Safety” at the bottom of the page or https://www.marinbikes.com/bikes/recalls-safety for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the following 20 different Model Year 2021 Marin Mountain bicycles: San Quentin 1, San Quentin 20”, San Quentin 24”, Wildcat Trail 1, Wildcat Trail 3, Fairfax 1, Fairfax 2, Terra Linda 1, Terra Linda 2, Presidio 3, Kentfield 2, Kentfield 2 ST, Larkspur 1, Muirwoods RC, San Anselmo DS1, San Anselmo DS2, San Rafael DS1, San Rafael DS2, Hidden Canyon 20” and Bayview Trail 24”. These bicycles were sold in various sizes and color schemes. The model name is printed on the top tube and a “MARIN” decal is on the down tube of the frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Marin Bikes for instructions on receiving a free replacement bottom bracket and scheduling a free repair.
The firm has received nine reports of broken bottom brackets. No injuries have been reported.
Bike Connection Palo Alto, City Grounds, and The Bike Rack stores and independent bicycle dealers nationwide from August 2020 through April 2021 for between $400 and $1,100.
Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., of Petaluma, Calif.
