Leisure Time Products Recalls Brutus Swing Sets Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Backyard Discovery Big Brutus, Little Brutus and Mini Brutus metal A-frame swing sets
Hazard:

The attachment that connects the swing hanger to the top tube can fail, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 13, 2021
Units:

About 9,000 (In addition, about 270 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Leisure Time Products at 800-856-4445 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT seven days a week, or online at www.backyarddiscovery.com and click on Support and Recalls, then Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Backyard Discovery Big Brutus, Little Brutus and Mini Brutus metal swing sets with the following manufacture codes:  03/2019-O, 02/2020-T, 03/2020-T, 04/2020-T, 05/2020-O, and 07/2020-O; and manufacture dates March 2019 through July 2020.  The swing sets have a green top tube with white legs and green cross braces.  The manufacture code and manufacture date are located on the label on the leg of the swing set.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swing sets and contact Leisure Time Products for a free repair kit.  Leisure Time Products is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Leisure Time Products has received three reports of the swing hanger attachment failing, which resulted in one side of the swing falling.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, www.backyarddiscovery.com, Homedepot.com, Lowes.com Wayfair.com, and other online retailers from May 2019 through January 2021 for between $400 to $570, depending on the model.

Importer(s):

Leisure Time Products LLC, of Pittsburg, Kan.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan and China
Recall number:
21-747
