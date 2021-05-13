Leisure Time Products Recalls Brutus Swing Sets Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The attachment that connects the swing hanger to the top tube can fail, posing an injury hazard.
About 9,000 (In addition, about 270 were sold in Canada)
Leisure Time Products at 800-856-4445 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT seven days a week, or online at www.backyarddiscovery.com and click on Support and Recalls, then Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Backyard Discovery Big Brutus, Little Brutus and Mini Brutus metal swing sets with the following manufacture codes: 03/2019-O, 02/2020-T, 03/2020-T, 04/2020-T, 05/2020-O, and 07/2020-O; and manufacture dates March 2019 through July 2020. The swing sets have a green top tube with white legs and green cross braces. The manufacture code and manufacture date are located on the label on the leg of the swing set.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swing sets and contact Leisure Time Products for a free repair kit. Leisure Time Products is contacting all purchasers directly.
Leisure Time Products has received three reports of the swing hanger attachment failing, which resulted in one side of the swing falling. No injuries have been reported.
Online at Amazon.com, www.backyarddiscovery.com, Homedepot.com, Lowes.com Wayfair.com, and other online retailers from May 2019 through January 2021 for between $400 to $570, depending on the model.
Leisure Time Products LLC, of Pittsburg, Kan.
