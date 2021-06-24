La Paloma Recalls Girls’ Nightgowns Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s nightgowns fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 70
La Paloma, email care@shoplapaloma.com or online at shoplapaloma.com and click on “Safety Notice” at the bottom of the FAQ page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves La Paloma “Girl’s Nightgowns.” They are 100% cotton and were sold in sizes 2 through 9 and in the following prints: Little Wings, Paloma Stripe, Evergreen, Scandi Shapes, and Holly Horse. The long-sleeved nightgowns have an elastic pleated neckline and wrists. “100% Cotton. Made ethically in China. Turn inside out, machine wash cool with like colors tumble dry low. Do not bleach or iron” is printed on the care label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s nightgowns and contact La Paloma for a full refund. La Paloma is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Online at shoplapaloma.com from November 2020 through December 2020 for about $58.
La Paloma, of Austin, Texas
