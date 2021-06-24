  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. La Paloma Recalls Girls Nightgowns Due To Violation Of Federal Flammability Standard

La Paloma Recalls Girls’ Nightgowns Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Girls’ Nightgowns
Hazard:

The recalled children’s nightgowns fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 24, 2021
Units:

About 70

Consumer Contact:

La Paloma, email care@shoplapaloma.com or online at shoplapaloma.com and click on “Safety Notice” at the bottom of the FAQ page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves La Paloma “Girl’s Nightgowns.” They are 100% cotton and were sold in sizes 2 through 9 and in the following prints: Little Wings, Paloma Stripe, Evergreen, Scandi Shapes, and Holly Horse. The long-sleeved nightgowns have an elastic pleated neckline and wrists. “100% Cotton. Made ethically in China. Turn inside out, machine wash cool with like colors tumble dry low. Do not bleach or iron” is printed on the care label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s nightgowns and contact La Paloma for a full refund. La Paloma is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at shoplapaloma.com from November 2020 through December 2020 for about $58.

Importer(s):

La Paloma, of Austin, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-757
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

La Paloma Recalls Girls’ Nightgowns Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Blue Star Trading Recalls Children’s Fishing Toy Games Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Fisher-Price Recalls 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers After Four Infant Deaths; 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders Also Recalled
Ergobaby Recalls METROUS Strollers Due to Choking Hazard
JCPenney Recalls Girls Puffer Jackets Due to Entanglement Hazard
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise