KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS Recall Closed Course Competition Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS closed course competition motorcycles
Hazard:

The drive chain can break, posing a crash hazard and/or property damage.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 25, 2021
Units:

About 1,470

Consumer Contact:

KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ktm.com/us/, https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com or https://www.gasgas.com/en-us.html  and from the menu, click on Service Information then select Service Check or Service and Safety Check for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the following model year 2021 KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS off-road closed course/competition motorcycles:  KTM 250 SX, 250 SX-F, 350 SX-F and 450 SMR; Husqvarna TC 125 and FC 250; and GASGAS MC 125, MC 250F and MC 450F.  The KTM motorcycles are orange, black and white with a white KTM logo on both sides of the shrouds.  The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the blue Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds.  The GASGAS motorcycles are red with a white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds.

Model year 2021 motorcycles will have the letter M in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).  The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled closed course competition motorcycles and contact an authorized KTM, Husqvarna or GASGAS Motorcycles dealer to schedule a free repair, which involves replacing the drive chain.  KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS Motorcycles are contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS Motorcycles authorized dealers nationwide from June 2020 through February 2021 for between $6,800 and $11,400.

Manufacturer(s):

KTM AG, of Austria

Importer(s):

KTM North America Inc., of Amherst, Ohio

Distributor(s):

KTM North America Inc. and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America Inc., of Murrieta Calif. and GASGAS Motorcycles, of Murrieta Calif.

Manufactured In:
Austria
Recall number:
21-733
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
