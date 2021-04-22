  1. Home
Kawasaki USA Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
BRUTE FORCE® 750 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The fuel pump retainer plate bolts can come loose causing fuel leakage over time, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 22, 2021
Units:

About 70

Consumer Contact:

Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the 2021 BRUTE FORCE 750 4X4I EPS.  The four-wheel all-terrain vehicles were sold in camo gray, bright white and camo.  The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the steel frame between the right-front lower A-arm mounts.  The model name and model code are printed on both sides of the airbox cover in front of the operator’s seat.  The model names, codes, and VIN ranges can be found in the table below.

Model Year

Model Name

Model Code

Partial Non-Sequential VIN range

 

 

 

2021

BRUTE FORCE 750 4X4i EPS

KVF750GMFNN

19547 thru 190608

BRUTE FORCE 750 4X4i EPS (Camo)

KVF750HMFNN

08771 thru 08775

BRUTE FORCE 750 4X4i EPS (Camo Gray)

KVF750JMFNN

11478 thru 11484

 


 

 

 

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the fuel pump retainer plate bolts.  Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Kawasaki dealers nationwide in March 2021 for between about $10,000 and $10,600.

Manufacturer(s):

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., of Lincoln, Neb.

Distributor(s):

Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-738
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
