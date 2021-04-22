Kawasaki USA Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fuel pump retainer plate bolts can come loose causing fuel leakage over time, posing a fire hazard.
Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the 2021 BRUTE FORCE 750 4X4I EPS. The four-wheel all-terrain vehicles were sold in camo gray, bright white and camo. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the steel frame between the right-front lower A-arm mounts. The model name and model code are printed on both sides of the airbox cover in front of the operator’s seat. The model names, codes, and VIN ranges can be found in the table below.
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
Model Code
|
Partial Non-Sequential VIN range
|
2021
|
BRUTE FORCE 750 4X4i EPS
|
KVF750GMFNN
|
19547 thru 190608
|
BRUTE FORCE 750 4X4i EPS (Camo)
|
KVF750HMFNN
|
08771 thru 08775
|
BRUTE FORCE 750 4X4i EPS (Camo Gray)
|
KVF750JMFNN
|
11478 thru 11484
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the fuel pump retainer plate bolts. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Kawasaki dealers nationwide in March 2021 for between about $10,000 and $10,600.
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., of Lincoln, Neb.
Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.
