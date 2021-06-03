Kalorik Recalls Electric Steakhouse Grills Due to Shock Hazard (Recall Alert)

Incorrectly electroplated knobs on the grills can pose an electric shock hazard to users after the grill has fully preheated.
About 3,525 (In addition, about 71 were sold in Canada)
Kalorik toll-free at 844-847-4556 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Friday, email recall@kalorik.com or online at www.kalorik.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Kalorik Pro 1500F Electric Steakhouse Grill, Model KPRO GR 45602. The grill has a stainless-steel finish. “Kalorik Pro” is engraved on the front of the grill above the rectangular grill opening. There is a digital display between two control knobs on the front of the grill below the grill opening. The grill measures about 14 inches long x 10 inches wide x 16 inches high. The recalled grills are identified by the “Date Code,” “PO#” and “Model KPRO GR 45602” printed on a silver label located on the back of the grill. The following date codes and PO#s are included in this recall:
|
Date Code
|
PO#
|
2019
|
PO20-0065
|
2026
|
PO20-0259
|
2032
|
PO20-0305
|
2033
|
PO20-0336
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Electric Steakhouse Grills and contact Kalorik for a free repair kit to replace the electroplated control knobs. Kalorik is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received reports that five consumers received electric shocks from the recalled grills, including three in the United States and two in Canada.
Online at kalorik.com, amazon.com, walmart.com, kohls.com, bedbathandbeyond.com, qvc.com, homedepot.com, macys.com, bestbuy.com, acehardware.com and hammacher.com between July 2020 and March 2021 for about $400.
Team International Group of America Inc., dba Kalorik, of Miami Gardens, Fla.
