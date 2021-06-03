  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Kalorik Recalls Electric Steakhouse Grills Due To Shock Hazard Recall Alert

Kalorik Recalls Electric Steakhouse Grills Due to Shock Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Kalorik Pro 1500F Electric Steakhouse Grills
Hazard:

Incorrectly electroplated knobs on the grills can pose an electric shock hazard to users after the grill has fully preheated.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 3, 2021
Units:

About 3,525 (In addition, about 71 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Kalorik toll-free at 844-847-4556 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Friday, email recall@kalorik.com or online at www.kalorik.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Kalorik Pro 1500F Electric Steakhouse Grill, Model KPRO GR 45602.  The grill has a stainless-steel finish.  “Kalorik Pro” is engraved on the front of the grill above the rectangular grill opening.  There is a digital display between two control knobs on the front of the grill below the grill opening.  The grill measures about 14 inches long x 10 inches wide x 16 inches high.  The recalled grills are identified by the “Date Code,” “PO#” and “Model KPRO GR 45602” printed on a silver label located on the back of the grill.  The following date codes and PO#s are included in this recall:

 

Date Code

PO#

2019

PO20-0065

2026

PO20-0259

2032

PO20-0305

2033

PO20-0336

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Electric Steakhouse Grills and contact Kalorik for a free repair kit to replace the electroplated control knobs.  Kalorik is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received reports that five consumers received electric shocks from the recalled grills, including three in the United States and two in Canada.

Sold At:

Online at kalorik.com, amazon.com, walmart.com, kohls.com, bedbathandbeyond.com, qvc.com, homedepot.com, macys.com, bestbuy.com, acehardware.com and hammacher.com between July 2020 and March 2021 for about $400.

Importer(s):

Team International Group of America Inc., dba Kalorik, of Miami Gardens, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-752
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Metal Ware Recalls NESCO Coffee Bean Roasters Due to Fire Hazard
Epicure Recalls Glass Prep Bowls Due to Laceration Hazard
Flame King Recalls Hog 100-Pound Propane Cylinders Due to Fire Hazard
National Presto Recalls Smokers Due to Electric Shock Hazard
Rapala USA Recalls Rechargeable Fillet Knives Due to Fire Hazard
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise