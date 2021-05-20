  1. Home
John Deere Recalls Gator Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
John Deere XUV590 and XUV590 S4 Gator™ utility vehicles
Hazard:

An error in the ECU (Engine Control Unit) software can result in the speedometer and several speed-related safety systems not functioning as designed, posing a crash hazard and risk of injury.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 20, 2021
Units:

About 90

Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves John Deere Gator utility vehicles with model number “XUV590” or “XUV590 S4” printed on the hood.  “John Deere” and “Gator” are printed on the cargo box.  The serial number is located on the frame on the rear of the machine above the hitch and begins with 1M0590.  The recalled utility vehicles were sold in green and yellow, olive drab, and camouflage, and have four-wheel suspension with side-by-side seating for two or four people.  The following serial numbers are included in this recall: 

                                                       Recalled Serial Numbers

1M0590E+++M040005

1M0590M+++M041605

1M0590M+++M040114

1M0590M+++M040885

1M0590E+++M040034

1M0590M+++M041609

1M0590M+++M040406

1M0590M+++M040723

1M0590E+++M040088

1M0590M+++M041611

1M0590M+++M040204

1M0590M+++M041139

1M0590E+++M040092

1M0590M+++M041264

1M0590M+++M040532

1M0590M+++M041247

1M0590E+++M040159

1M0590M+++M041223

1M0590M+++M040542

1M0590M+++M041351

1M0590E+++M040190

1M0590M+++M041447

1M0590M+++M040075

1M0590M+++M040829

1M0590E+++M040245

1M0590M+++M041396

1M0590M+++M040511

1M0590M+++M040520

1M0590E+++M040269

1M0590M+++M041446

1M0590M+++M040190

1M0590M+++M040466

1M0590E+++M040285

1M0590M+++M041513

1M0590M+++M040313

1M0590M+++M040319

1M0590E+++M040296

1M0590M+++M041527

1M0590M+++M041166

1M0590M+++M040341

1M0590E+++M040301

1M0590M+++M040568

1M0590M+++M040713

1M0590M+++M040381

1M0590E+++M040306

1M0590M+++M040790

1M0590M+++M040436

1M0590M+++M040076

1M0590E+++M040307

1M0590M+++M041145

1M0590M+++M040734

1M0590M+++M040464

1M0590E+++M040326

1M0590M+++M041341

1M0590M+++M040122

1M0590M+++M040020

1M0590E+++M040388

1M0590M+++M041498

1M0590M+++M041270

1M0590M+++M040313

1M0590E+++M040413

1M0590M+++M040956

1M0590M+++M040457

1M0590M+++M040286

1M0590E+++M040448

1M0590M+++M041198

1M0590M+++M040110

1M0590M+++M040362

1M0590E+++M040518

1M0590M+++M041329

1M0590M+++M040366

1M0590M+++M040247

1M0590E+++M040559

1M0590M+++M041029

1M0590M+++M040096

1M0590M+++M040348

1M0590E+++M040621

1M0590M+++M041256

1M0590M+++M040243

1M0590M+++M040306

1M0590E+++M040060

1M0590M+++M041160

1M0590M+++M040426

1M0590M+++M040023

1M0590E+++M040020

1M0590M+++M041465

1M0590M+++M040166

1M0590M+++M040406

1M0590E+++M040065

1M0590M+++M041479

1M0590M+++M040066

1M0590M+++M040019

1M0590E+++M040096

1M0590M+++M041487

1M0590M+++M040788

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free software update.  John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Deere & Company has received four reports of speedometers malfunctioning.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

John Deere dealers nationwide from October 2020 through April 2021 for between $11,100 and $14,100.

Manufacturer(s):

Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-748
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
