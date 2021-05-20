John Deere Recalls Gator Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

An error in the ECU (Engine Control Unit) software can result in the speedometer and several speed-related safety systems not functioning as designed, posing a crash hazard and risk of injury.
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves John Deere Gator utility vehicles with model number “XUV590” or “XUV590 S4” printed on the hood. “John Deere” and “Gator” are printed on the cargo box. The serial number is located on the frame on the rear of the machine above the hitch and begins with 1M0590. The recalled utility vehicles were sold in green and yellow, olive drab, and camouflage, and have four-wheel suspension with side-by-side seating for two or four people. The following serial numbers are included in this recall:
|
Recalled Serial Numbers
|
1M0590E+++M040005
|
1M0590M+++M041605
|
1M0590M+++M040114
|
1M0590M+++M040885
|
1M0590E+++M040034
|
1M0590M+++M041609
|
1M0590M+++M040406
|
1M0590M+++M040723
|
1M0590E+++M040088
|
1M0590M+++M041611
|
1M0590M+++M040204
|
1M0590M+++M041139
|
1M0590E+++M040092
|
1M0590M+++M041264
|
1M0590M+++M040532
|
1M0590M+++M041247
|
1M0590E+++M040159
|
1M0590M+++M041223
|
1M0590M+++M040542
|
1M0590M+++M041351
|
1M0590E+++M040190
|
1M0590M+++M041447
|
1M0590M+++M040075
|
1M0590M+++M040829
|
1M0590E+++M040245
|
1M0590M+++M041396
|
1M0590M+++M040511
|
1M0590M+++M040520
|
1M0590E+++M040269
|
1M0590M+++M041446
|
1M0590M+++M040190
|
1M0590M+++M040466
|
1M0590E+++M040285
|
1M0590M+++M041513
|
1M0590M+++M040313
|
1M0590M+++M040319
|
1M0590E+++M040296
|
1M0590M+++M041527
|
1M0590M+++M041166
|
1M0590M+++M040341
|
1M0590E+++M040301
|
1M0590M+++M040568
|
1M0590M+++M040713
|
1M0590M+++M040381
|
1M0590E+++M040306
|
1M0590M+++M040790
|
1M0590M+++M040436
|
1M0590M+++M040076
|
1M0590E+++M040307
|
1M0590M+++M041145
|
1M0590M+++M040734
|
1M0590M+++M040464
|
1M0590E+++M040326
|
1M0590M+++M041341
|
1M0590M+++M040122
|
1M0590M+++M040020
|
1M0590E+++M040388
|
1M0590M+++M041498
|
1M0590M+++M041270
|
1M0590M+++M040313
|
1M0590E+++M040413
|
1M0590M+++M040956
|
1M0590M+++M040457
|
1M0590M+++M040286
|
1M0590E+++M040448
|
1M0590M+++M041198
|
1M0590M+++M040110
|
1M0590M+++M040362
|
1M0590E+++M040518
|
1M0590M+++M041329
|
1M0590M+++M040366
|
1M0590M+++M040247
|
1M0590E+++M040559
|
1M0590M+++M041029
|
1M0590M+++M040096
|
1M0590M+++M040348
|
1M0590E+++M040621
|
1M0590M+++M041256
|
1M0590M+++M040243
|
1M0590M+++M040306
|
1M0590E+++M040060
|
1M0590M+++M041160
|
1M0590M+++M040426
|
1M0590M+++M040023
|
1M0590E+++M040020
|
1M0590M+++M041465
|
1M0590M+++M040166
|
1M0590M+++M040406
|
1M0590E+++M040065
|
1M0590M+++M041479
|
1M0590M+++M040066
|
1M0590M+++M040019
|
1M0590E+++M040096
|
1M0590M+++M041487
|
1M0590M+++M040788
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free software update. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Deere & Company has received four reports of speedometers malfunctioning. No injuries have been reported.
John Deere dealers nationwide from October 2020 through April 2021 for between $11,100 and $14,100.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.
