Inyo Pool Products Recalls PureLine Pool Pump Motors Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively on inyopools.com (Recall Alert)

The pool pump motors can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 800
Inyo Pool Products toll-free at 888-575-0485 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@inyopools.com, or online at www.inyopools.com and click on Recall for more information, including an instructional video on replacing the recalled motor and cutting one of the wires.
Recall Details
This recall involves two models of 1.5 HP electric motors that drive pool pumps sold under the PureLine brand name with model numbers PL1152 and PL2152. The PL1152 model has a round flange and the PL2152 has a square flange. The model number can be found on the white label on the top of the recalled motors. The motors are black. The PL1152 motors are 11-7/8 inches long and 5-1/2 inches in diameter. The PL2152 motors are 12-1/2 inches long and 6-1/2 inches in diameter.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool pump motors and contact Inyo Pool Products for a free replacement. After replacement, consumers should cut one of the wires connecting to the capacitor and dispose of the recalled pump motors in accordance with local requirements. Consumers are asked to send a photo of the cut wires to Inyo Pool Products at recall@inyopools.com. Inyo Pool Products is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 26 reports of motors burning, smoking, or melting. No injuries have been reported.
Online at www.inyopools.com between April 2017 through May 2020 for between $140 and $160.
Inyo Pool Products Inc., of Longwood, Fla.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800