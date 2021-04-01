Infant Bath Seats Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Imported by BATTOP; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.
About 5,000
BATTOP by e-mail at service@battop.net for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves BATTOP foldable infant bath seats. They are plastic and have white seats with blue, green, or gray restraint bars and have four white suction cups on the bottom. Model number BB2206 can be found on the sticker on the back of the bath seats with the following statement, “Advertisement - Warning NEVER LEAVE YOUR CHILD UNATTENDED.” The product packaging includes the following information: “BATTOP Foldable bath seat, Model: BB2206, Manufacturer: DONGGUAN BABYCARE PRODUCTS CO., LTD., Made in China."
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact BATTOP for instructions on returning the bath seats with free shipping to receive a full refund. Amazon, on behalf of BATTOP, is contacting all known purchasers directly.
No incidents or injuries reported.
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from July 2020 through October 2020 for about $40.
DONGGUAN BABYCARE PRODUCTS CO., LTD, of Dongguan, China.
BATTOP, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800