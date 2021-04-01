  1. Home
Infant Bath Seats Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Imported by BATTOP; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Foldable Infant Bath Seats
Hazard:

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 1, 2021
Units:

About 5,000

Consumer Contact:

BATTOP by e-mail at service@battop.net for more information.

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves BATTOP foldable infant bath seats.  They are plastic and have white seats with blue, green, or gray restraint bars and have four white suction cups on the bottom.  Model number BB2206 can be found on the sticker on the back of the bath seats with the following statement, “Advertisement - Warning NEVER LEAVE YOUR CHILD UNATTENDED.”  The product packaging includes the following information:  “BATTOP Foldable bath seat, Model: BB2206, Manufacturer:  DONGGUAN BABYCARE PRODUCTS CO., LTD., Made in China."

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact BATTOP for instructions on returning the bath seats with free shipping to receive a full refund.  Amazon, on behalf of BATTOP, is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively online at Amazon.com from July 2020 through October 2020 for about $40.

Manufacturer(s):

DONGGUAN BABYCARE PRODUCTS CO., LTD, of Dongguan, China.

Importer(s):

BATTOP, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-735
