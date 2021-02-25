Home Depot Recalls Wood Windsor Dining Chair Sets Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The chair’s back can detach, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
About 3,100
Home Depot at 800-466-3337 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or online at www.homedepot.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the StyleWell Wood Windsor Dining Chair sets. The sets of two chairs were sold in black, natural wood, red and white and have eight vertical backrest spindles. The chair seat base measures about 17.5 inches wide, 17.5 inches deep and 17 inches tall. The chair’s back measures about 19 inches wide and 18 inches tall from the top of the chair seat base. Each chair weighs about 15 pounds. Only chairs without screw holes and wood screws on the rear underside of the chair seat base are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and inspect the chairs for missing screw holes and wood screws on the underside of the chair seat base. Home Depot is contacting all purchasers directly to provide inspection instructions.
Home Depot has received 17 reports of the chair’s back detaching from the chair base. No injuries have been reported.
Online at www.homedepot.com from September 2019 through January 2021 for about $150 (set of two).
Home Depot Product Authority, of Atlanta, Ga.
