  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Home Depot Recalls Wood Windsor Dining Chair Sets Due To Fall Hazard Recall Alert

Home Depot Recalls Wood Windsor Dining Chair Sets Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
StyleWell Wood Windsor Dining Chair Sets
Hazard:

The chair’s back can detach, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 25, 2021
Units:

About 3,100

Consumer Contact:

Home Depot at 800-466-3337 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or online at www.homedepot.com and click on Product Recalls for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the StyleWell Wood Windsor Dining Chair sets.  The sets of two chairs were sold in black, natural wood, red and white and have eight vertical backrest spindles.  The chair seat base measures about 17.5 inches wide, 17.5 inches deep and 17 inches tall.  The chair’s back measures about 19 inches wide and 18 inches tall from the top of the chair seat base.  Each chair weighs about 15 pounds.  Only chairs without screw holes and wood screws on the rear underside of the chair seat base are included in this recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and inspect the chairs for missing screw holes and wood screws on the underside of the chair seat base.  Home Depot is contacting all purchasers directly to provide inspection instructions. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Home Depot has received 17 reports of the chair’s back detaching from the chair base.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.homedepot.com from September 2019 through January 2021 for about $150 (set of two). 

Importer(s):

Home Depot Product Authority, of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-722
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Urban Outfitters Recalls Margo Taper Candle Holders Due to Fire Hazard
Jimco Lamps Recalls Accent Tables with Charging Receptacles Due to Shock Hazard
Edsal Recalls 2.2 Million Shelving Units Due to Injury Hazard
CB2 Recalls Junction Tall Chests and Low Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Noble House Home Furnishings Recalls Chests, Cabinets and Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise