  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Hofish Recalls Mattresses Due To Violation Of Federal Flammability Standard Sold

HOFISH Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Name of product:
HOFISH 10-Inch Hybrid Certi-PUR Certified Foam and Pocket Spring Mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 17, 2021
Units:

About 700

Consumer Contact:

HOFISH toll-free at 888-731-2419 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday by email at frank@hofish.net or online at www.hofish.net and click on the “Mattress Recall” tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HOFISH 10-Inch Hybrid Certi-PUR Certified Foam and Pocket Spring Mattresses sold in twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king sizes.  They are 10-inch, single-sided mattresses with white knit ticking, a blue striped wave design and diamond-shaped quilting on the top surface.  The side panels have gray knit ticking.  The tape edges are white with white stitching.  The bottom panel has gray non-woven ticking.  The mattresses have a white tag located on the underside of the head panel of the mattress with “Made For HOFISH Inc.” printed on one side and “Prototype ID: HF19HY” printed on the other side.  Only mattresses with the Prototype ID HF19HY on the product’s labeling are included in this recall.  The mattresses were sold compressed in a box.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact HOFISH to receive a free fitted cover to put on the mattress to bring it into compliance with the federal standard.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively on Amazon.com from September 2019 through January 2020 for about $190.

Manufacturer(s):

Vietnam Glory Home Furnishings Joint Stock Company, of Vietnam

Importer(s):

HOFISH Inc., of Diamond Bar, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
21-097
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

HOFISH Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com
Melaleuca Recalls Three-Wick Revive Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Lifetime Products Recalls 6-Foot Seminar Tables Due to Injury Risk
Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Jennings Counter and Bar Stools Due to Fall Hazard
Casa Kids Recalls for Repair Cabina Bunk Beds Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise