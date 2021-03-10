  1. Home
Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Jennings Counter and Bar Stools Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Hillsdale Furniture Jennings Counter and Bar Stools
Hazard:

The stool seat can break off the base, posing a fall hazard.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 10, 2021
Units:

About 10,570

Consumer Contact:

Hillsdale Furniture at 800-368-0999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@hillsdalefurniture.com, or online https://hillsdalefurniture.com and click on "Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hillsdale Furniture’s Jennings counter and bar stools with date codes between 08/2020 and 01/06/2021.  The date code is on the bottom of the seat.  The recalled counter and bar stools have a tan wooden seat, a wooden back and a metal base and were sold in counter and bar heights.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Jennings counter and bar stools and contact Hillsdale Furniture for a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm received reports of 21 stool seats either that broke off their bases or had loose welding.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Raymour, Nebraska Furniture, Mathis Bros. Furniture, and other furniture stores nationwide from October 2020 through January 2021 for about $200. 

Importer(s):

Hillsdale Furniture LLC, of Louisville, Ky.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
21-093
Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Jennings Counter and Bar Stools Due to Fall Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
