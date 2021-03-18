  1. Home
HD Hudson Recalls Battery-Powered Sprayers Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
illu-Mist Battery-Powered Garden Sprayers
Hazard:

The sprayer’s lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 18, 2021
Units:

About 64,000

Consumer Contact:

HD Hudson at 800-394-8802 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at hdhudson.com and click on Recalls for more information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves illu-Mist 40001 one-gallon & 40002 two-gallon battery-powered garden sprayers.  The sprayers have a plastic triangle-shaped handle in gray with teal blue trim and a white tank with “illu-Mist” printed on the front side of the tank.  The sprayers measure 15.5 inches and 19.5 inches in height when assembled.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery-powered sprayers, remove the battery tray, and look for a brown battery.  If the battery is brown, consumers should remove the battery and tray and dispose of them in accordance with local laws for disposal of lithium-ion batteries, and contact HD Hudson for a free replacement battery and tray.  Always follow proper battery use and storage procedures as listed in the instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of batteries overheating, including one report of a battery melting and catching fire resulting in less than $100 in property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from December 2019 through January 2021 for between $40 and $50.

Importer(s):

HD Hudson, of Lowell, Mich.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-098
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
