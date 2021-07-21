Harbor Freight Tools Recalls One Stop Gardens 15,000 and 30,000 BTU Tank Top Propane Heaters Due to Burn Hazard

In windy weather, the flame can be directed to the rear of the unit, which can melt the “tip switch” safety shut off feature at the rear of the heater. This poses a risk that the heater will not turn off if it tips over and poses a burn hazard to consumers.
About 350,000
Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the One Stop Gardens 15,000 BTU Tank Top Propane Heater (Item #63073) and the One Stop Gardens 30,000 BTU Tank Top Propane Heater (Item #63072). The heaters are designed to mount on top of a standard 20 lb. propane tank, and have an “easy start” with variable heat control valve, high efficiency heat reflector, and safety shutoff.
SKU
Description
Item #63073
One Stop Gardens 15,000 BTU Tank Top Propane Heater
Item #63072
One Stop Gardens 30,000 BTU Tank Top Propane Heater
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tank top propane heaters and return them to their local Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund of the purchase price, plus applicable tax, in the form of a Harbor Freight Tools gift card. Harbor Freight Tools is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received reports of nine incidents of flame redirection to the rear of the heater and/or the tip switch safety feature melting. Three of these incidents resulted in minor burn injuries when the consumers attempted to turn off the unit.
Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from December 2015 through April 2021 for about $45 for the 15,000 BTU model and about $75 for the 30,000 BTU model.
Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, Calif.
