Hallmark Recalls Teethers Due to Choking Hazard

The finished wooden ring can break into small parts, posing a choking hazard
About 15,500 (In addition, about 1,200 were sold in Canada)
Hallmark at 800-425-5627 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.hallmark.com/recall or www.hallmark.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 11 different styles of round teethers made of softwood and with a variety of attachments including plush rattles in the shape of animal heads, plush animal heads, or with attached decorative fabric. The wooden teether ring measures about three inches in diameter and the plush animal heads are about three inches in height and width. The teethers weigh less than one pound. The products were sold with a gray woven brand label with the Hallmark brand crown and a hangtag, in various colors, describing the product as “Plush and Wood Teether and Rattle” or “Wood and Detachable Cloth Teether for Little Droolers.” They were manufactured between 2015 and 2020 with a sewn-in white label with date codes: JUL15, 1117, 0618, 0719, or 1020. This recall involves the following item names and SKU codes:
|
SKU
|
ITEM NAME
|
DESCRIPTION
|
1BBY4166
|
FLORAL FABRIC WOOD TEETHER
|
Floral fabric wood teether
|
1BBY4167
|
NAUTICAL FABRIC WOOD TEETHER
|
Nautical fabric wood teether
|
1BBY4168
|
PATTERN FABRIC WOOD TEETHER
|
Patterned fabric wood teether
|
1BBY4250
|
WOOD AND KNIT RATTLE TEETHER LAMB
|
Wood teether with attached rattle in the shape of a plush white lamb’s head
|
1BBY4251
|
WOOD AND KNIT RATTLE TEETHER MONKEY
|
Wood teether with attached rattle in the shape of a plush brown and white monkey’s head
|
1BBY4252
|
WOOD AND KNIT RATTLE TEETHER BUNNY
|
Wood teether with attached rattle in the shape of a plush gray and white bunny head
|
1VTD1635
|
BABY'S FIRST VAL BIB AND RATTLE SET
|
Wood teether with attached red plush heart, sold as a set with a red bib with “My First Valentine’s Day” written in white piping
|
1MJB3514
|
PLUSH BABY TEETHER LION
|
Wood teether with attached plush gray and white lion’s head
|
1MJB3515
|
PLUSH BABY TEETHER MONKEY
|
Wood teether with attached plush gray and white monkey head
|
1MJB3516
|
PLUSH BABY TEETHER ZEBRA
|
Wood teether with attached plush gray and white zebra head
|
1MJB3517
|
PLUSH BABY TEETHER ELEPHANT
|
Wood teether with attached plush tan and white elephant head
Consumers should immediately take the recalled teethers away from children and contact Hallmark to receive a $25 gift card towards any product at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores or online at www.hallmark.com.
Hallmark has received four reports of the wooden teether rings breaking, including one report of a child placing broken wooden parts in their mouth and one report of a pinched lip.
Hallmark Gold Crown stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, boutique gift shops and online at www.hallmark.com from June 2015 through June 2021 for between $10 and $25.
Hallmark Marketing Company LLC, of Kansas City, Mo.
