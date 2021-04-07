Goal Zero Recalls Power Cables Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves only the 12-foot EC8 Extension cables (model 98201) and Male EC8 to Ring cables (model 98202) that are installed in vehicle integrations. The 12-foot EC8 Extension cable was sold individually and with the Car Charge Kit. This cable was used to connect Yeti power stations to either a Yeti Tank or a vehicle battery.

The Male EC8 to Ring cable was sold individually and with different Yeti Tanks. These cables are used to connect Yeti Tanks to Yeti power stations and are frequently coupled with the 12-foot EC8 Extension cable.

The model and the UPC numbers can be found on the product packaging, receipts or invoices.