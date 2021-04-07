Goal Zero Recalls Power Cables Due to Fire Hazard

The pins inside the connector on the power cord can deform and overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 7,850
Goal Zero toll-free at 888-794-6250 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at productreplacement@goalzero.com, or online at www.goalzero.com and click on the “Notices & Recalls” link located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves only the 12-foot EC8 Extension cables (model 98201) and Male EC8 to Ring cables (model 98202) that are installed in vehicle integrations. The 12-foot EC8 Extension cable was sold individually and with the Car Charge Kit. This cable was used to connect Yeti power stations to either a Yeti Tank or a vehicle battery.
The Male EC8 to Ring cable was sold individually and with different Yeti Tanks. These cables are used to connect Yeti Tanks to Yeti power stations and are frequently coupled with the 12-foot EC8 Extension cable.
The model and the UPC numbers can be found on the product packaging, receipts or invoices.
|
Recalled Product Name
|
Model Number
|
UPC Codes
|
12’ EC8 Extension Cable
|
98201
|
847974006474
|
Male EC8 to Ring Cable
|
98202
|
847974006481
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cables and contact Goal Zero for a free replacement.
Goal Zero has received four reports of the cable connected to the vehicle battery overheating, melting, or catching on fire, some of which resulted in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Bass Pro, REI and Sportsman’s Warehouse stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Backcountry and GoalZero.com from March 2019 through December 2020 for between $25 and $50.
Goal Zero LLC, of Bluffdale, Utah
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800