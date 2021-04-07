  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Goal Zero Recalls Power Cables Due To Fire Hazard

Goal Zero Recalls Power Cables Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
EC8 Power Cables
Hazard:

The pins inside the connector on the power cord can deform and overheat, posing  a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 7, 2021
Units:

About 7,850

Consumer Contact:

Goal Zero toll-free at 888-794-6250 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at productreplacement@goalzero.com, or online at www.goalzero.com and click on the “Notices & Recalls” link located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves only the 12-foot EC8 Extension cables (model 98201) and Male EC8 to Ring cables (model 98202) that are installed in vehicle integrations.  The 12-foot EC8 Extension cable was sold individually and with the Car Charge Kit.  This cable was used to connect Yeti power stations to either a Yeti Tank or a vehicle battery. 

The Male EC8 to Ring cable was sold individually and with different Yeti Tanks.  These cables are used to connect Yeti Tanks to Yeti power stations and are frequently coupled with the 12-foot EC8 Extension cable. 

The model and the UPC numbers can be found on the product packaging, receipts or invoices.

Recalled Product Name 

Model Number

UPC Codes

12’ EC8 Extension Cable

98201

847974006474

Male EC8 to Ring Cable

98202

847974006481

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cables and contact Goal Zero for a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

Goal Zero has received four reports of the cable connected to the vehicle battery overheating, melting, or catching on fire, some of which resulted in property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Bass Pro, REI and Sportsman’s Warehouse stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Backcountry and GoalZero.com from March 2019 through December 2020 for between $25 and $50.

Importer(s):

Goal Zero LLC, of Bluffdale, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-104
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Goal Zero Recalls Power Cables Due to Fire Hazard
NZXT Recalls H1 Computer Cases Due to Fire Hazard
Victory Innovations Recalls Electrostatic Sprayers with Lithium-ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards
Rapala USA Recalls Rechargeable Fillet Knives Due to Fire Hazard
Belkin Recalls Portable Wireless Chargers + Stand Special Edition Due to Fire and Shock Hazards
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise