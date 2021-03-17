  1. Home
Global Home Imports Recalls Platform Bed Frames Due to Serious Injury Hazard

Name of product:
HR Platform Frames
Hazard:

The HR platform frame can collapse, posing a crush hazard that can result in severe injury or death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 17, 2021
Units:

 About 82,000

Consumer Contact:

Global Home Imports toll-free at 888-550-4371 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at recall@bedtech.com or online at www.bedtech.com and click on HR Recall for more information or www.bedtech.com/hr-platform-recall.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HR Platform bed frames sold under the Bed Tech brand with model numbers HR33, HR33XL, HR46, HR50, HR60, HR66.  The models consist of sizes Twin, Twin xl, Full, Queen, King, Cal King.  The steel frames are black and have blue plastic clips.  Each product has a 14-digit serial number that begins with HR on an outside leg.  The model number is printed on the outside leg with the serial number.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled HR Platform Frames and contact Global Home Imports to receive a free repair kit with metal clips to strengthen the frame.  Global Home Imports will ship a kit directly to consumers free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 100 reports of the HR platform frame collapsing.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

American Furniture Warehouse, Mattress Firm and furniture and mattress stores nationwide from April 2020 through January 2021 for about $200.

Importer(s):

Global Home Imports Inc., of Phoenix, Ariz.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
21-096
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
