Global Home Imports Recalls Platform Bed Frames Due to Serious Injury Hazard

The HR platform frame can collapse, posing a crush hazard that can result in severe injury or death.
About 82,000
Global Home Imports toll-free at 888-550-4371 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at recall@bedtech.com or online at www.bedtech.com and click on HR Recall for more information or www.bedtech.com/hr-platform-recall.
Recall Details
This recall involves HR Platform bed frames sold under the Bed Tech brand with model numbers HR33, HR33XL, HR46, HR50, HR60, HR66. The models consist of sizes Twin, Twin xl, Full, Queen, King, Cal King. The steel frames are black and have blue plastic clips. Each product has a 14-digit serial number that begins with HR on an outside leg. The model number is printed on the outside leg with the serial number.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled HR Platform Frames and contact Global Home Imports to receive a free repair kit with metal clips to strengthen the frame. Global Home Imports will ship a kit directly to consumers free of charge.
The firm has received 100 reports of the HR platform frame collapsing. No injuries have been reported.
American Furniture Warehouse, Mattress Firm and furniture and mattress stores nationwide from April 2020 through January 2021 for about $200.
Global Home Imports Inc., of Phoenix, Ariz.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800