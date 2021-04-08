GEO Essential Recalls Wintergreen Organic Essential Oil and Alleviate Organic Essential Oil Blend Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

These products contain the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 220
Geo Essential toll-free at 855-502-5363 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.geoessential.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves GEO Wintergreen Organic Essential Oil and GEO Alleviate Organic Essential Oil Blend in amber glass bottles with black caps. The Wintergreen oil was sold in a 5 mL bottle and the Alleviate oil in a 15 mL bottle. The bottle’s label displays the GEO logo, product name and the volume amount of the bottle. SKU 990181 can be found on the label above and to the left of the bar code of the Wintergreen essential oil and SKU 990305 on the label above and to the left of the bar code of the Alleviate essential oil.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled essential oils and dispose of the products. Geo Essential is automatically refunding consumers the full purchase price through the distribution channel through which the products were purchased. GEO is contacting all known purchasers directly.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Online at www.geoessential.com and www.amazon.com from February 2017 through July 2019 for between $7 and $20.
Geo Essential LLC, of Orem, Utah
