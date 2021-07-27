Facebook Technologies Recalls Removable Foam Facial Interfaces for Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets Due to Skin Irritation Hazard (Recall Alert)

The foam facial interfaces can cause facial skin irritation and reactions including rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, and bumps.
About 4 million (In addition, about 172,600 in Canada)
Facebook Technologies toll-free at 877-960-0889 anytime, or online at https://www.oculus.com/quest-2/removable-facial-interface-alert or www.oculus.com and click on Support at the top of the page then on the facial interface recall banner for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets removable foam facial interfaces, included with a purchase of Oculus Quest 2 Headsets, and sold separately as a “Quest 2 Standard Facial Interface” or in a “Quest 2 Fit Pack.” Only headsets with the SKUs in the table below or the serial numbers identified below are included in the recall. The SKU and serial number are located on a label on the retail packaging of the headset. Additionally, the serial number can be found on the user’s account, on the Oculus app or on the headset. For instructions on locating the headset serial number consumers should go to https://support.oculus.com/articles/getting-started/getting-started-with-quest-2/serial-numbers-quest-2/.
|
Product Description
|
SKU
|
Oculus Quest 2, 64 GB, US/TW, Type-A
|
301-00350-01
|
Oculus Quest 2, 256 GB, US/TW, Type-A
|
301-00351-01
|
Oculus Quest 2, Accy, Standard Facial Interface, Global
|
301-00409-01
|
Oculus Quest 2, Accy, Fit Pack, Global
|
301-00374-01
|
Oculus Quest 2, Enterprise, 256 GB, US/CA/TW, Type-A
|
301-00402-01
|
Affected headset serial numbers
|
Headset serial numbers that start with “1WMHH” and end with a number below “1264”
The foam interface is black in color and is attached to the Oculus Quest 2 headset, and is the interface between the headset and the user’s face. Unit numbers above include facial interfaces manufactured for sale with headsets and to be sold separately, as well as warranty replacements. For additional information visit the Oculus blog at https://www.oculus.com/community-letter/.
Consumers who experience a skin irritation or reaction should immediately stop using the recalled foam facial interface, and all consumers should contact Facebook Technologies to receive a free silicone cover. Facebook Technologies is contacting all Quest 2 users directly.
The firm has received approximately 5,716 reports of incidents of skin irritation and approximately 45 reports of consumers that required medical attention.
BestBuy, GameStop, Target, Walmart, and other retailers, and online at Oculus.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Gamestop.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com between October 2020 and July 2021. The foam facial interfaces which were included with headsets sold for between $300 and $400, depending on the model; about $20 for a facial interface sold individually; and about $40 as part of a Fit Pack.
Facebook Technologies LLC, of Menlo Park, Calif.
