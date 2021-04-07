  1. Home
Epicure Recalls Glass Prep Bowls Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Epicure Prep Bowls (Set of Four)
Hazard:

The tempered glass bowl can break or shatter during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 7, 2021
Units:

About 1,600 (In addition, about 5,250 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Epicure toll-free at 855-668-5909 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customerexperience@epicure.com or online at www.epicure.com and click on “Product Updates” at the bottom of the webpage for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Epicure Prep Bowls (Set of Four).  Epicure and the product code “1004242” are printed on the outside bottom of the box.  The clear glass bowls have plastic purple lids.  Epicure is stamped on the bowls and the lids, and each bowl is marked with the following measurements:  “50 ml,” “125ml,” “175ml,” “1/4 cup,” “1/2 cup,” and “3/4 cup.” 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled prep bowls and contact Epicure for a free replacement product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of the prep bowls breaking or shattering in the United States and 35 reports in Canada, including one report of a minor cut on the finger.

 

Sold At:

Epicure independent consultants nationwide between May 2020 and September 2020 for about $23.

Importer(s):

Epicure US Inc., of Wilmington, Del.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-103
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
