Epicure Recalls Glass Prep Bowls Due to Laceration Hazard

The tempered glass bowl can break or shatter during use, posing a laceration hazard.
About 1,600 (In addition, about 5,250 units were sold in Canada)
Epicure toll-free at 855-668-5909 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customerexperience@epicure.com or online at www.epicure.com and click on “Product Updates” at the bottom of the webpage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Epicure Prep Bowls (Set of Four). Epicure and the product code “1004242” are printed on the outside bottom of the box. The clear glass bowls have plastic purple lids. Epicure is stamped on the bowls and the lids, and each bowl is marked with the following measurements: “50 ml,” “125ml,” “175ml,” “1/4 cup,” “1/2 cup,” and “3/4 cup.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled prep bowls and contact Epicure for a free replacement product.
The firm has received six reports of the prep bowls breaking or shattering in the United States and 35 reports in Canada, including one report of a minor cut on the finger.
Epicure independent consultants nationwide between May 2020 and September 2020 for about $23.
Epicure US Inc., of Wilmington, Del.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800