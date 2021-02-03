  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Enerco Group Recalls Dewalt Cordless Kerosene Heaters Due To Fire And Carbon Monoxide

Enerco Group Recalls DeWALT Cordless Kerosene Heaters Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazards

Name of product:
DeWALT® cordless kerosene forced-air heaters
Hazard:

The heaters can re-start unexpectedly while in standby mode if the room temperature falls below the thermostat set point, posing fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 3, 2021
Units:

About 4,500

Consumer Contact:

Enerco Group at 800-964-4328 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.enercogroupinc.com and click on the “Support” drop down to find “recalls, or directly at www.enercogroupinc.com/recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves DeWALT cordless kerosene forced-air heaters model number DXH90CFAK with serial numbers 340902-20001001 through 340902-20004000 and model number DXH90CFAKM with serial numbers 340901-20001001 through 340901-20001500.  The heaters have a black tank/base, a yellow body and a gray combustion barrel.  “DeWALT” and “90,000 BTU” are printed in yellow on the combustion barrel.  The model number and serial number are located on the side panel opposite the controls.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Enerco for a free replacement corded heater.

Incidents/Injuries:

Enerco has received one report of a heater starting unexpectedly when it was moved while in standby without being turned off.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lowe’s stores and farm and supply stores nationwide from June 2020 through November 2020 for about $350.

Importer(s):

Enerco Group, Inc., of Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-074
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Victory Innovations Recalls Electrostatic Sprayers with Lithium-ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards
King of Fans Recalls Hampton Bay Mara Ceiling Fans Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot
Spirit Halloween Recalls Children’s Flashlights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Neptune Benson Recalls Delta Ultra-Violet Generators For Pools and Spas Due to Fire Hazard
Lidl US Recalls Powerfix Steel Shelving Units Due To Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise