  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Echo Egi 2300 Watt Generators Recalled Due To Fire And Burn Hazards Manufactured By Tti

ECHO EGi-2300 Watt Generators Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by TTI (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
ECHO EGi-2300 Watt Generators
Hazard:

The unit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 8, 2021
Units:

About 3,700

Consumer Contact:

Echo at 800-432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.Echo-USA.com and click on Support-Help for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves ECHO EGi-2300 Watt Generators with model number EGi-2300 and a serial number between EU19483D010001 through EU21021N010180. The model and serial number is printed on the data label on the bottom left hand of the side panel. The generators are orange and black with “ECHO” and “EGi-2300” printed on the side.

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact ECHO for instructions on how to obtain a free repair. ECHO is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Echo has received four reports of the generator overheating or catching fire.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Independent ECHO outdoor power equipment dealers nationwide and online at www.HomeDepot.com from February 2020 through June 2021 for about $850.

Manufacturer(s):

Techtronic Industries (Dongguan) Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

One World Technologies Inc, d/b/a Techtronic Industries Power Equipment (TTI), of Anderson, S.C.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-760
Choose Your Recall Emails
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise