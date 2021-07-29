Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively by Zoetop Business Co. Ltd. at www.SHEIN.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled sleepwear sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 2,320
SHEIN toll-free at 877-245-8975 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at recall@shein.com or online at www.shein.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page.
This recall involves two styles of SHEIN branded children’s sleepwear sets. The sleepwear sets are made of 97 percent polyester and 3 percent spandex. The sleepwear sets were sold in sizes “120, 130, 140, 150 and 160”. The first sleepwear set is a children’s two-piece, short-sleeved top and pant set in an allover multicolor plaid print. The second sleepwear set is a children’s two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant set in an allover cartoon dinosaur print. Both sets were sold with a matching eye mask cover. The SKU associated with the recalled products are Sknight10190731477 and Sknight10191129405, which is printed on the hangtag inside the garment.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear sets away from children and stop using them. SHEIN will contact all known purchasers. Upon returning the garment, SHEIN will refund consumers the purchase price and provide a $10.00 gift card. If you do not receive communication from SHEIN, please use the consumer contact information indicated below.
None reported
Online at www.shein.com from August 2019 through January 2021 for $8.
Puning Han Huini, of China
Zoetop Business Co. Ltd. of Hong Kong
