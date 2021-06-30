  1. Home
Children’s Robes Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by SIORO

Name of product:
Children’s Robes
Hazard:

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 30, 2021
Units:

About 950

Consumer Contact:

SIORO email at cs@sioro.com or online at www.SIORO.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SIORO-branded children’s 100% cotton robes. They were sold in sizes S, M, and L in the following eight colors: brown, dark gray, green, light blue, teal, navy, plum and white. The long-sleeved, hooded robes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. “Made in China” and “100% Cotton” are printed on a sewn-in label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact SIORO for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported. 

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at www.Amazon.com from December 2020 through April 2021 for between $24 and $29.

Manufacturer(s):

SIORO, of Wuhan, China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-159
