  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Childrens Pajamas Recalled Due To Violation Of Federal Flammability Standard And Burn

Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Tkala Fashion; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Name of product:
Children’s Pajamas
Hazard:

The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 28, 2021
Units:

About 6,000

Consumer Contact:

Tkala Fashion email tkalafashion@163.com or online at www.tkalafashion.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves six styles of Tkala Fashion 100% cotton children’s pajamas.  They were sold in sizes 1-8 Years, 10 Years and 12 Years, and in the following prints: Multi-color dinosaur, orange and white dinosaur, gray shark, green dinosaur, black and white dinosaur, and black rocket ship. The two-piece pajamas have short sleeves. “100% cotton” and the care instructions are printed on the inside of the top.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and stop using them. Amazon and/or Tkala Fashion will contact all known purchasers with information on how to receive a refund. If you do not receive communication from either Amazon or Tkala Fashion, contact Tkala Fashion.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at www.Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for between $7 and $15.

Manufacturer(s):

Tkala Fashion, of Shenzen, China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-171
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Birkenstock USA Recalls Kids’ Mogami Sandals Due to Choking Hazard
Walgreens Recalls Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets Due to Choking Hazard
One Twenty Clothing Company Recalls “Sovereign Athletic” Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard
TBD Liquids Recalls Liquid Nicotine Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Children’s Robes Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by SIORO
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise