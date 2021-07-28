Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Tkala Fashion; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 6,000
Tkala Fashion email tkalafashion@163.com or online at www.tkalafashion.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.
Recall Details
This recall involves six styles of Tkala Fashion 100% cotton children’s pajamas. They were sold in sizes 1-8 Years, 10 Years and 12 Years, and in the following prints: Multi-color dinosaur, orange and white dinosaur, gray shark, green dinosaur, black and white dinosaur, and black rocket ship. The two-piece pajamas have short sleeves. “100% cotton” and the care instructions are printed on the inside of the top.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and stop using them. Amazon and/or Tkala Fashion will contact all known purchasers with information on how to receive a refund. If you do not receive communication from either Amazon or Tkala Fashion, contact Tkala Fashion.
None reported
Online at www.Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for between $7 and $15.
Tkala Fashion, of Shenzen, China
