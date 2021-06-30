Children’s Nightgowns Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Auranso Official

The nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Auranso Official toll-free at 833-253-6448, email at Auranso_us@outlook.com or online at www.auransoly.com and click on “Product Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.
This recall involves seven styles of Auranso Official children’s nightgowns. The short or long-sleeved nightgowns were sold in sizes 2-3T, 3-4T, 5-6X, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years and 9-10 Years. They have pink heart, white heart or striped strawberry prints on them and were sold in white and pink. The heart print nightgowns are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, and the striped strawberry print nightgowns are made of 100% cotton. The size, fabric, and “Made in China” are printed on a sewn-in label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact Auranso Official for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.
Online at www.Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for between $11 and $19.
Auranso Official, of Zhejiang, China
