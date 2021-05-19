Cheyenne Products Recalls Folding Chairs and Barstools Due to Fall Hazard

  1. Home
Name of product:
Cheyenne Products Mainstay folding metal padded chairs and barstools
Hazard:

The weld attaching the legs to the seat bottom can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 19, 2021
Units:

About 795,000

Consumer Contact:

Cheyenne toll-free at 833-351-1707 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email cheyennerecall@nbg-home.com, or online at www.cheyenneproducts.com and click on Recalls for more information and a complete listing of recalled styles.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves multiple styles of metal folding chairs and barstools with padded seats upholstered in vinyl or microfiber and sold under the Mainstay brand name.  A white sticker label on the bottom of the seats includes the name Cheyenne Products or Cheyenne Industries and lists the production date by month and year.  Another white sticker label on the bottom of the seat displays a barcode with the model number printed above the barcode, and the UPC printed below the barcode.

The affected models are:

 

UPC

Cheyenne Products Model Numbers

Seat Height

Paint Color

Padding Upholstery

Vinyl

Padding Upholstery
Microfiber

Production Dates of Affected Units (month/year)

5027699339

FB1477

18"

Black

 

Beige

8/2015 – 9/2016

5027699671

FB1477-R, CPFB1477-R

18"

Black

 

Beige

5/2016 – 6/2019

5027699448

FB1477FL-COM, CPFB1477FL-COM

18"

Black

Brown

 

12/2015 – 5/2019

5027699344

FB1479-24

24"

Bronze

 

Beige

6/2015 – 11/2017

5027699669

FB1479-R-24, CPFB1479-R-24

24"

Bronze

 

Beige

5/2016 – 2/2019

5027699341

FB1479

29"

Bronze

 

Beige

6/2015 – 11/2017

5027699670

FB1479-R-29, CPFB1479-R-29

29"

Bronze

 

Beige

5/2016 – 6/2019

5027698486

FBS99-24, CPFBS-24

24"

Bronze

 

Beige

7/2013 - 3/2021

5027699446

FBS99-24FL-COM, CPFBS99-24FL-COM

24"

Gun Metal Grey

Brown

 

12/2015 - 12/2020

5027699447

FBS99-29FL-COM, CPFBS99-29FL-COM

29"

Gun Metal Grey

Brown

 

12/2015 - 12/2020

5027698487

FBS99-30, CPFBS99-30

29"

Bronze

 

Beige

8/2013 - 4/2021

5027698488

FBS133-24, CPFBS133-24

24"

Bronze

 

Beige

11/2013 - 4/2021

5027699449

FBS133-24FL-COM, CPFBS133-24L-COM

24"

Bronze

Brown

 

12/2015 - 12/2020

5027699450

FBS133-29FL-COM, CPFBS133-29FL-COM

29"

Bronze

Brown

 

12/2015 - 8/2019

5027698489

FBS133-30, CPFBS133-30

29"

Bronze

 

Beige

8/2013 - 4/2021

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled folding chairs and barstools and contact Cheyenne for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 41 reports of incidents of the weld connecting the legs to the bottom of the chair breaking, resulting in 19 injuries, including four reports of fractures and one report of a torn ligament.

Sold Exclusively At:

Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com from January 2014 through April 2021 for between $30 and $42.

Importer(s):

Cheyenne Industries Inc. of  Rogers, AR, Cheyenne Products LLC of Austin, TX and Walmart of Bentonville, Ark.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-137
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
