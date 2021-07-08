  1. Home
Canyon Furniture Recalls Creekside Children’s Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Creekside Kids Five-Drawer Chests
Hazard:

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the voluntary industry standard ASTM F2057-19.  

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
July 8, 2021
Units:

About 1,200

Consumer Contact:

Rooms To Go toll-free at 855-688-0919 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, email at productcare@roomstogo.com, or online at www.roomstogo.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Creekside Kids Five-Drawer Chests, sold in charcoal and chestnut colors. The Creekside Chests measure about 43.5 inches tall, 31.5 inches wide and18 inches deep. “Canyon Furniture Co,” SKU number 34595035 (charcoal) or 34495045 (chestnut), and the manufacture date (“Prod. Date”) - in month/day/year format (MM/DD/YY) - are printed on a label on the back of unit. The recalled chests were manufactured between April 2020 and March 2021.

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests and contact Rooms To Go for a free repair, replacement, or a full refund of the purchase price in the form of a Rooms To Go store credit, including free pick-up of the chest. Rooms To Go is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Rooms To Go stores nationwide and online at www.roomstogo.com from April 2020 through March 2021 for about $430.

Importer(s):

Canyon Furniture Company, of Seffner, Fla

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
21-761
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
