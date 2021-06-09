  1. Home
CamelBak Recalls Caps Sold with Podium and Peak Fitness Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
CamelBak Podium and Peak Fitness water bottles
Hazard:

A small silicone valve in caps sold with the Podium and Peak Fitness water bottle can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 9, 2021
Units:

About 46,000 (In addition, about 13,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

CamelBak at 800-767-8725 from 8:30 a.m. to 5p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.camelbak.com/recall or www.camelbak.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain caps sold with CamelBak’s Podium and Peak Fitness water bottles with three date codes. The date codes are H19039, H19063 and H19175 and are located on the underside of the cap. The water bottles were sold in a variety of colors in 17, 21- and 24-ounce sizes. CamelBak and Podium or Peak Fitness are written on the bottles.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled caps sold with the water bottles and contact CamelBak for a free replacement cap.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

CamelBak has received 14 reports of the silicone valve coming loose in the cap and detaching.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Sporting goods stores nationwide and online at camelbak.com from February 2019 through January 2021 for between $10 and $25 depending on the bottle.

Importer(s):

CamelBak Products LLC, of Petaluma, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-149
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
