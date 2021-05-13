  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Brp Recalls Snowmobiles Due To Fire Hazard Recall Alert

BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2021-2022 Ski-Doo snowmobiles
Hazard:

The snowmobile’s muffler can overheat and cause the upper right-hThe snowmobile’s muffler can overheat and cause the upper right-hand vent grill to melt and drip plastic on the exhaust, posing a fire hazard.and vent grill to melt and drip plastic on the exhaust, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 13, 2021
Units:

About 2,400 (In addition, about 3,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, or online at www.ski-doo.com and click on “Owner Zone” and then “Safety Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves model year 2021 and 2022 Ski-Doo Backcountry, Expedition, MXZ, Renegade, Skandic and Tundra snowmobiles equipped with a 600 EFI engine.  The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors.  Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles.  The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel.  The following models are included in the recall:

 

Model Year

Model Name

2021

Ski-Doo Backcountry Sport 600 EFI

2021

Ski-Doo Expedition Sport 600 EFI

2021

Ski-Doo MXZ Sport 600 EFI

2021 and 2022

Ski-Doo Renegade Sport 600 EFI

2021 and 2022

Ski-Doo Skandic Sport 600 EFI

2021 and 2022

Ski-Doo Tundra Sport 600 EFI

 

 

 

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using their recalled vehicles immediately and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair.  BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

BRP has received 10 reports of overheating mufflers, including three incidents that resulted in fires.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from August 18, 2020 through March 18, 2021 for between $8,000 and $11,000. 

Manufacturer(s):

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. of Canada

Importer(s):

BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
21-746
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
CFMOTO Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Peloton Recalls Tread Treadmills Due to Risk of Injury
Peloton Recalls Tread+ Treadmills After One Child Died and More than 70 Incidents Reported
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise