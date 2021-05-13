BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The snowmobile’s muffler can overheat and cause the upper right-hThe snowmobile’s muffler can overheat and cause the upper right-hand vent grill to melt and drip plastic on the exhaust, posing a fire hazard.and vent grill to melt and drip plastic on the exhaust, posing a fire hazard.
About 2,400 (In addition, about 3,000 were sold in Canada)
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, or online at www.ski-doo.com and click on “Owner Zone” and then “Safety Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2021 and 2022 Ski-Doo Backcountry, Expedition, MXZ, Renegade, Skandic and Tundra snowmobiles equipped with a 600 EFI engine. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel. The following models are included in the recall:
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
2021
|
Ski-Doo Backcountry Sport 600 EFI
|
2021
|
Ski-Doo Expedition Sport 600 EFI
|
2021
|
Ski-Doo MXZ Sport 600 EFI
|
2021 and 2022
|
Ski-Doo Renegade Sport 600 EFI
|
2021 and 2022
|
Ski-Doo Skandic Sport 600 EFI
|
2021 and 2022
|
Ski-Doo Tundra Sport 600 EFI
Consumers should stop using their recalled vehicles immediately and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.
BRP has received 10 reports of overheating mufflers, including three incidents that resulted in fires. No injuries have been reported.
Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from August 18, 2020 through March 18, 2021 for between $8,000 and $11,000.
Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. of Canada
BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.
