BRP Recalls Side-by-Side Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The stock CVT air intake can become completely obstructed with snow causing the drive belt to overheat and break, posing a fire hazard.
About 34,400
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, online contact form at https://www.brp.com/content/canam-offroad/en_CA/form/contact-us.html or at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/ and click on “Owner Zone” and then “Safety Recalls. BRP is contacting all purchasers directly.
Recall Details
This recall involves model years 2020 and 2021 Defender HD10 side-by-side vehicles. The 82 HP engine vehicles were sold in various colors. The recalled vehicles are equipped with track kits, the Apache 360 LT and the Apache Backcountry track systems, sold separatedly by BRP. The model name and the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is printed on a label under the glove box. The following 20 vehicle models are included in this recall:
|
Model Name
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender DPS
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender MOS
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender XMR
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender XT
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender XTP
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender CAB
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender CAB XT
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender LTD CAB
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender MAX CAB XT
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender MAX DPS
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender MAX LTD CAB
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender MAX XMR
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender MAX XT
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender PRO DPS
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender PRO LTD CAB
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender PRO XT
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender 6X6
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender 6X6 DPS
|
HD10 Can-Am Defender 6X6 XT
Consumers should immediately stop using track kits on the recalled vehicles in snow conditions and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.
BRP has received three reports of incidents involving fires. No injuries have been reported.
Can-Am dealers nationwide from February 2019 through July 2021 for between $12,500 and $22,500 for the vehicles and between $4,700 and $4,900 for the track systems sold separately.
BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800