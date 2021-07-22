  1. Home
BRP Recalls Side-by-Side Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Years 2020 and 2021 Can-AM Defender HD10 side-by-side vehicles
Hazard:

The stock CVT air intake can become completely obstructed with snow causing the drive belt to overheat and break, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 22, 2021
Units:

About 34,400

Consumer Contact:

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, online contact form at https://www.brp.com/content/canam-offroad/en_CA/form/contact-us.html or at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/ and click on “Owner Zone” and then “Safety Recalls. BRP is contacting all purchasers directly.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model years 2020 and 2021 Defender HD10 side-by-side vehicles. The 82 HP engine vehicles were sold in various colors. The recalled vehicles are equipped with track kits, the Apache 360 LT and the Apache Backcountry track systems, sold separatedly by BRP. The model name and the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is printed on a label under the glove box. The following 20 vehicle models are included in this recall:

 

Model Name

HD10 Can-Am Defender

HD10 Can-Am Defender DPS

HD10 Can-Am Defender MOS

HD10 Can-Am Defender XMR

HD10 Can-Am Defender XT

HD10 Can-Am Defender XTP

HD10 Can-Am Defender CAB

HD10 Can-Am Defender CAB XT

HD10 Can-Am Defender LTD CAB

HD10 Can-Am Defender MAX CAB XT

HD10 Can-Am Defender MAX DPS

HD10 Can-Am Defender MAX LTD CAB

HD10 Can-Am Defender MAX XMR

HD10 Can-Am Defender MAX XT

HD10 Can-Am Defender PRO DPS

HD10 Can-Am Defender PRO LTD CAB

HD10 Can-Am Defender PRO XT

HD10 Can-Am Defender 6X6

HD10 Can-Am Defender 6X6 DPS

HD10 Can-Am Defender 6X6 XT

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using track kits on the recalled vehicles in snow conditions and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

BRP has received three reports of incidents involving fires. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Can-Am dealers nationwide from February 2019 through July 2021 for between $12,500 and $22,500 for the vehicles and between $4,700 and $4,900 for the track systems sold separately.

Distributor(s):

BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
21-767
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
