BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade ATVs
Hazard:

The steering knuckle can detach from the lower arm, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle, posing a crash hazard.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 10, 2021
Units:

About 4,600

Consumer Contact:

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, online contact form at https://www.brp.com/content/canam-offroad/en_CA/form/contact-us.html or at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/ and click on “Owner Zone” and then “Safety Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 44 model year 2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade models.  The vehicles were sold in various colors.  The model name is printed on the side panels of the vehicles.  The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel. 

Model Year

Model Name

MY 2021

OUTLANDER 450

MY 2021

OUTLANDER 570

MY 2021

OUTLANDER 650

MY 2021

OUTLANDER DPS 450

MY 2021

OUTLANDER DPS 570

MY 2021

OUTLANDER DPS 650

MY 2021

OUTLANDER DPS 850

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX 450

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX 570

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX 6X6 DPS 450

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX 6X6 DPS 650

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX 6X6 XT 1000

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX DPS 450

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX DPS 570

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX DPS 650

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX LTD 1000R

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX NORTH 850

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX XT 1000R

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX XT 570

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX XT 650

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX XT 850

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX XTP 1000R

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MAX XTP 850

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MOS 450

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MOS 570

MY 2021

OUTLANDER MOS 650

MY 2021

OUTLANDER NORTH 850

MY 2021

OUTLANDER XMR 1000R

MY 2021

OUTLANDER XMR 570

MY 2021

OUTLANDER XMR 650

MY 2021

OUTLANDER XMR 850

MY 2021

OUTLANDER XT 1000R

MY 2021

OUTLANDER XT 570

MY 2021

OUTLANDER XT 650

MY 2021

OUTLANDER XT 850

MY 2021

OUTLANDER XTP 1000R

MY 2021

OUTLANDER XTP 850

MY 2021

OUTLANDER XXC 1000R

MY 2021

RENEGADE 570

MY 2021

RENEGADE 850

MY 2021

RENEGADE XMR 1000R

MY 2021

RENEGADE XMR 570

MY 2021

RENEGADE XXC 1000R

MY 2021

RENEGADE XXC 850
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

BRP has received one incident of a detached steering knuckle resulting in the rider losing control and crashing. No injuries were reported.

Sold At:

Can-Am dealers nationwide from January 2021 to May 2021 for between $8,500 and $15,000.

Distributor(s):

BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
21-753
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
