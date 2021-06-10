BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The steering knuckle can detach from the lower arm, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle, posing a crash hazard.
About 4,600
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, online contact form at https://www.brp.com/content/canam-offroad/en_CA/form/contact-us.html or at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/ and click on “Owner Zone” and then “Safety Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 44 model year 2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade models. The vehicles were sold in various colors. The model name is printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel.
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER 450
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER 570
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER 650
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER DPS 450
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER DPS 570
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER DPS 650
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER DPS 850
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX 450
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX 570
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX 6X6 DPS 450
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX 6X6 DPS 650
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX 6X6 XT 1000
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX DPS 450
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX DPS 570
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX DPS 650
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX LTD 1000R
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX NORTH 850
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX XT 1000R
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX XT 570
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX XT 650
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX XT 850
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX XTP 1000R
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MAX XTP 850
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MOS 450
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MOS 570
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER MOS 650
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER NORTH 850
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER XMR 1000R
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER XMR 570
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER XMR 650
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER XMR 850
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER XT 1000R
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER XT 570
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER XT 650
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER XT 850
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER XTP 1000R
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER XTP 850
|
MY 2021
|
OUTLANDER XXC 1000R
|
MY 2021
|
RENEGADE 570
|
MY 2021
|
RENEGADE 850
|
MY 2021
|
RENEGADE XMR 1000R
|
MY 2021
|
RENEGADE XMR 570
|
MY 2021
|
RENEGADE XXC 1000R
|
MY 2021
|
RENEGADE XXC 850
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.
BRP has received one incident of a detached steering knuckle resulting in the rider losing control and crashing. No injuries were reported.
Can-Am dealers nationwide from January 2021 to May 2021 for between $8,500 and $15,000.
BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800