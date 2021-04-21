Brompton Bicycle Recalls Electric Folding Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Due to a software malfunction, the electric system can continue to provide assistance to the motor, causing continued forward momentum, when the rider is not actively pedalling, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 600
Brompton Bicycle at 800-578-6785 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Support@Brompton.com, online at https://us.brompton.com/recall or https://us.brompton.com/ and click Brompton Electric Recall Notice for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Brompton Electric Folding Bicycles. The bicycles have a three section folding frame, 16-inch wheels and were sold in black, white, Turkish green & bolt lacquer. The serial number is printed on a label on the frame of the bicycle. For a full list of the serial numbers included in the recall, visit https://us.brompton.com/recall.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact the nearest authorized Brompton Electric dealer for a free software upgrade to Version 1-2-10-2.
The firm has received one report of a software issue that caused a bicycle to provide continued assistance when the rider had stopped pedalling. No injuries have been reported.
The Brompton Junction Store in New York and authorized Brompton Electric Dealers nationwide from June 2020 through March 2021 for between $3,500 and $3,800.
Brompton Bicycle Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y.
