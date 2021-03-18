  1. Home
Briggs & Stratton Recalls YTL Log Splitters with Briggs & Stratton Engines Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
YTL Log Splitters with Briggs & Stratton 250cc engines
Hazard:

An incorrect engine ignition coil and flywheel can lead to hard starting and engine kick back,  posing an injury hazard to the operator.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 18, 2021
Units:

About 9,750 (In addition, 290 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Briggs & Stratton at 800-999-9444 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.briggsandstratton.com and hover over “Support,” then click “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The recall involves YTL log splitters powered by Briggs & Stratton 250cc engine, with engine model number 15T232-0011-F8 and serial numbers 1904085275251 through 1905085786452; 1906146333235 through 2004080670911; and 1912319442579 through 2012073736714.  The engine’s model number is printed on the valve cover and the engine’s serial number is printed on the blower housing cover.  The log splitters are sold under the following brands:  Black Diamond (model number BDBS32T - 32 ton); Crimson (model number YTL-590-012 - 32 ton); Lumberjack (model number YTL-007-414); Performance Built (model number YTL-007-308); and Brute (model numbers YTL-140-701 -30 ton and YTL-140-743 - 35 ton).

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled log splitters and contact an authorized Briggs & Stratton dealer for a free inspection and repair.  Briggs & Stratton is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The company is aware of two incidents, which resulted in broken wrists.

Sold At:

Atwood Distributing LP; Big Blue; D&B Supply Co.; Fleet Farm, L&M Supply Inc.; Lowe’s stores; Menards; Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply; Norby Distributing Company; North 40 Outfitters;   Quincy Farm Supply Co.; Running Supply Inc.; Rural King; Theisen Supply  Inc.;     and Western Big Inc. stores nationwide from April 2019 through February 2021 for about $1,400.

Manufacturer(s):

Briggs & Stratton, of Wauwatosa, Wis. (engine)

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-730
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
